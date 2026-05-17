Nigeria’s weightlifting team ended its campaign at the 2026 African Senior Weightlifting Championships in Egypt with an impressive haul of 29 medals, underlining the country’s continued dominance on the continent.

The Nigerian contingent, made up of 10 athletes and three officials, concluded the competition with 14 gold medals, 13 silver medals and two bronze medals after the final events at the weekend.

The championships, which began on 10 May in Ismailia, Egypt, officially ended on 17 May, with Team Nigeria expected back in the country on Monday.

Nigeria added five more medals on the closing days of the competition through Mary Osijo and Lucky Joseph.

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Competing in the women’s 79kg category, Osijo claimed three silver medals after lifting 95kg in the snatch and 116kg in the clean and jerk for a combined total of 211kg.

In the men’s +110kg category, Lucky Joseph secured two bronze medals after recording 145kg in the snatch and 170kg in the clean and jerk for a total lift of 315kg.

Nigeria’s female weightlifters also finished third overall on the continental standings after collecting 12 gold and six silver medals.

Among the standout performers was Rafiatu Folashade Lawal, who won three gold medals in the women’s 58kg category with lifts of 95kg in snatch and 120kg in clean and jerk for a total of 215kg.

Ruth Asuquo Nyong also delivered a dominant performance in the women’s 48kg event, winning three gold medals with a combined lift of 167kg.

Onome Omolola Didih added another three gold medals in the women’s 53kg class, while Liadi Taiwo completed Nigeria’s women’s gold medal sweep with three gold medals in the 77kg category.

In the men’s events, Favour Omovigho Agboro and Edidiong Joseph Umoafia each secured one gold and two silver medals in the 65kg and 71kg categories respectively.

Adedapo Adeleke Opadeji also contributed three silver medals in the men’s 79kg division.

The performance further reinforced Nigeria’s growing reputation as one of Africa’s leading weightlifting nations ahead of upcoming international competitions.

Amaechi Agbo, Media Officer of the Nigeria Weightlifting Federation, confirmed that the athletes and officials would return to Nigeria on Monday following the conclusion of the championship.