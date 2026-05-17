Team Nigeria wrapped up an impressive outing at the 2026 African Senior Athletics Championships in Accra, Ghana, with another commanding relay gold medal, reinforcing the country’s dominance in team sprint events on the continent.

Nigeria’s women’s 4x400m quartet of Esther Okon, Toheebat Jimoh, Jecinter Lawrence and Patience Okon-George produced a dominant performance to win gold in a time of 3:29.25.

The Nigerian team finished nearly 30 metres ahead of Ethiopia, who claimed silver, while Kenya settled for bronze.

The victory capped a strong championship for Team Nigeria, whose biggest successes came largely in relay events.

Stay Ahead with Premium Times Follow us on Google News and never miss breaking stories, investigations, and in-depth reporting. Add as a preferred source on Google

Nigeria finished the championships with four gold medals, three of them coming in relays — the mixed 4x400m relay, women’s 4x100m relay and women’s 4x400m relay.

The only individual gold medal for Nigeria came from world record holder Tobi Amusan, who once again underlined her continental dominance by winning the women’s 100m hurdles title.

Nigeria’s women’s relay teams were particularly outstanding throughout the championships.

Earlier in the competition, the quartet of Rosemary Nwankwo, Jennifer Chukwuka Obi, Rosemary Chukwuma and Miracle Ezechukwu won gold in the women’s 4x100m relay with a championship-record time of 42.94 seconds.

The performance made Nigeria the first women’s team in African Championships history to run below 43 seconds in the event.

Nigeria also successfully defended its mixed 4x400m relay title after the team of Ezekiel Asuquo, Toheebat Jimoh, Victor Sampson and Patience Okon-George defeated Botswana to secure another gold medal.

Beyond the relay success, Rosemary Chukwuma continued her impressive championship with a silver medal in the women’s 200m final after clocking 23.60 seconds.

The Nigerian sprinter ended the championships with three medals — gold in the women’s 4x100m relay, silver in the women’s 100m and another silver in the 200m.

ALSO READ: Nigeria claims 29 medals as African Weightlifting Championships end

Team Nigeria also claimed silver in the men’s 4x100m relay, where the quartet of Favour Ashe, James Taiwo Emmanuel, Tejiri Godwin and Chidera Ezeakor finished behind Côte d’Ivoire.

The performances in Accra further highlighted Nigeria’s resurgence in relay events ahead of future global competitions, including the 2027 World Athletics Championships.

While individual gold medals proved difficult to come by outside Amusan’s triumph, Nigeria’s relay teams once again showed they remain among Africa’s strongest and most consistent forces on the track.