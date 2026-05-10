For more than five decades of participation in global chess competitions, Nigeria has never produced a chess grandmaster — the sport’s highest title and ultimate symbol of elite mastery.

But inside a packed hall filled with over 1,000 students, coaches, parents, and officials at the 2026 Ecobank National Schools Team Chess Championship, there was growing belief that the long wait may finally be nearing an end.

The optimism was not merely about trophies or prize money. It was about the emergence of a new generation of young players whose talent, exposure, and competitive opportunities are reshaping the future of Nigerian chess.

Leading that conversation was Vice President of the Nigeria Chess Federation, Adeyinka Adewole, who described the championship as a critical foundation for Nigeria’s grandmaster ambition.

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“Nigeria has been part of the world body for over 50 years, and we have not produced a grandmaster. It is bad,” Mr Adewole said candidly after the tournament.

“But we want to be the first in West Africa, actually, to produce a grandmaster. I believe those grandmasters are in this hall today.”

That belief was reinforced by the performances witnessed during the six-round rapid chess competition, which featured 106 schools from across the country competing in primary and secondary school categories.

Platform leads again

At the centre of the tournament’s success story was Platform Schools, Ipaja, Lagos, which retained its secondary school title for the second consecutive year, claiming the championship trophy and a ₦2.5 million cash prize.

The school’s rise has become one of the defining narratives of the competition. Platform Schools finished second in the maiden edition, won the title last year, and successfully defended it this year.

For Mr Adewole, that consistency reflects a deeper culture of development.

“So this was actually a wonderful event, the third edition. And it’s so impressive that you have a consistent winner where you have Platform School,” he said.

“So, which means they are actually doing something different.”

He revealed that some of the school’s standout players are still in junior secondary classes, with one already carrying a chess rating close to 1900 — a level rarely attained at such a young age.

“One of them has a very high rating of 1900, which you always have such a rating at a much higher age. So at 13 years, 14 years, having a 1900 rating actually means a lot for Nigeria,” he said.

While Platform Schools dominated the headlines, other schools also produced inspiring performances. Dayspring School from Oyo State finished second to earn ₦2 million, while King’s College Lagos completed a remarkable turnaround by placing third and winning ₦1.5 million.

King’s College had finished 54th in the inaugural edition before improving to 19th last year and eventually reaching the podium this year.

Impressive prize pool

A total prize pool of ₦20 million was shared among participants, with the winning primary school team receiving ₦2 million. Organisers also rewarded individual board winners and introduced special prizes for female players, with the best female player in the secondary category receiving ₦500,000 and the top female player in the primary school category earning ₦250,000.

Beyond competition, the championship increasingly reflects a broader educational and developmental vision.

Speaking at the closing ceremony, Ecobank’s Segment Head for Education, Faith and Social Services, Adekunle Adewuyi, described chess as a tool for leadership and character formation.

“At Ecobank, we strongly believe that chess nurtures leadership. Every move matters. Every decision has consequences,” he said.

“Success requires patience, planning, adaptability, and courage. The same values needed to navigate and thrive in today’s rapidly changing world.”

The championship, sponsored by Ecobank Nigeria, also received support from partners including Schoolmate, Frutta Juice and Services Nigeria Ltd, New Cross Exploration & Production Limited, and CZI.

For new sponsor Adesuwa Nwokedi of New Cross Exploration & Production Limited, the event aligned with a long-term investment in youth development.

“When we were approached this year, it was a no-brainer to support, not only because of the relationship, but also because of our belief in building the future leaders of tomorrow,” she said.

As the championship continues to expand, organisers are already envisioning a competition with a wider national reach and international participation.

Mr Adewole admitted that logistics and travel costs still limit participation from many schools across Nigeria, but expressed hope that future sponsorships and partnerships would broaden access.

“We want inclusivity. We want a geographical spread of the event itself,” he said.

For now, however, many within Nigeria’s chess community believe that somewhere among the young talents moving pieces across chess boards today may emerge the country’s first grandmaster tomorrow.