Organisers of the Ecobank National Schools Team Chess Championship have announced plans for a bigger, more inclusive third edition, positioning the tournament as a key platform for discovering young chess talent across Nigeria.

The championship, scheduled to hold from 7 to 8 May at the Ecobank Pan African Centre (E-PAC) in Lagos, is expected to feature about 1,500 pupils and students drawn from 300 schools nationwide.

Speaking at a press conference on Wednesday, Vice President of the Nigeria Chess Federation, Adeyinka Adewole, said the competition is central to efforts to strengthen grassroots chess development.

“This is targeted at primary and secondary school students between the ages of 7 and 18. That is where we can discover the grandmasters of tomorrow,” he said.

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Mr Adewole explained that the initiative aligns with a global programme introduced by FIDE, which encourages countries to organise national school championships as a pathway to international competitions.

Each participating school will field a team of five players, with entries expected from at least 15 states nationwide.

“It is an open competition. The only criteria are age and school affiliation. We also ensure proper verification to confirm that participants truly represent their schools,” he added.

The championship has recorded steady growth since its inception, with participation rising from 1,210 students in 2024 to 1,830 students from 360 schools in 2025.

Mr Adewole noted that the impact is already evident on the international stage.

“Some of the students who played in this event have gone on to represent Nigeria at continental tournaments. We even won a gold medal in Uganda, and that is a direct result of this initiative,” he said.

He added that the tournament has expanded Nigeria’s chess database, increasing the number of registered players by about 3,000. Although the event is not yet officially rated, participants receive unique identification numbers linked to the global database, which help them track their progress and transition into rated competitions.

Also speaking, Ecobank’s Segment Head for Education, Faith and Social Services, Adekunle Adewuyi, emphasised the bank’s commitment to youth development.

“Chess is a powerful educational tool. It sharpens critical thinking, problem-solving and discipline. Through this initiative, we are preparing young Nigerians not just for competition but for leadership roles in the future,” he said.

In her remarks, Tomilola Fetuga, head of brand management and experiential marketing at Ecobank, highlighted the broader benefits of chess.

“Chess is not just a game; it builds discipline, teamwork and intellectual capacity,” she said. “This competition helps students develop skills that will prepare them for leadership roles in the future.”

She added that Ecobank remains committed to youth development and sees the championship as a strong platform for nurturing talent and encouraging critical thinking.

The tournament will feature separate competitions for primary and secondary schools, played over six rapid rounds, with winners determined by overall team performance.

Organisers disclosed a total prize pool of ₦20 million, with the winning primary school team receiving ₦2 million and the secondary school champions receiving ₦2.5 million. Individual board winners will also be recognised for standout performances.

Partners, including Schoolmates, were commended for their support, as the event continues to rank among the leading school sports competitions in Nigeria.

Organisers acknowledged challenges such as logistics and accommodation for teams travelling from outside Lagos, noting that participating schools currently cover these costs, while expressing optimism for broader support in future editions.

As participation grows and the organisation improves, the championship is building a pipeline of young talents ready to compete on the continental and global stage.

“We believe one of these children will become a grandmaster,” Mr Adewole said. “That is the vision driving this tournament.”