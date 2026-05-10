The Lagos State Government has announced the emergency closure of a section of Eko Bridge outbound to Lagos Island for safety investigations and repair works beginning Tuesday.

The affected section spans the stretch between Apongbon and Ijora Olopa, according to a travel advisory posted on X on Sunday by the Commissioner for Transportation, Oluwaseun Osiyemi.

Mr Osiyemi said the closure would take effect from 12 May.

He advised motorists heading toward Lagos Island to use the Third Mainland Bridge as an alternative route during the period of the repairs.

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“In view of the closure between Apongbon and Ijora Olopa, members of the motoring public are advised to use the Third Mainland Bridge to access their desired destinations,” he said.

The commissioner added that the inward Lagos Island carriageway would remain open to traffic.

“The inward Lagos Island carriageway will remain open to motorists. Adequate traffic and security personnel will be deployed along alternative routes to guide motorists and ensure smooth traffic flow,” the statement explained.

The announcement comes amid growing concerns over the structural condition of major bridges in Lagos.

Recently, the federal government disclosed that investigations and underwater assessments conducted on key bridge infrastructure in the state uncovered serious structural defects requiring urgent attention.

Speaking during the handover ceremony for the proposed reconstruction of Carter Bridge on Lagos Island, the Minister of Works, David Umahi, said some supporting piles beneath Carter Bridge and the Third Mainland Bridge had shifted during inspections carried out over the years.

The minister also ordered investigations into reported structural concerns around Eko Bridge as the government intensifies efforts to rehabilitate critical transport infrastructure in Lagos.

Eko Bridge is one of the three major bridges linking Lagos Island to the mainland, alongside Carter Bridge and the Third Mainland Bridge, and serves thousands of commuters daily.