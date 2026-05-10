In recent years, Nollywood has embraced a new appetite for glossy crime thrillers, often driven by fast edits, loud personalities, chaos, designer costumes, and enough twists to distract audiences from narrative shortcomings. It is the same commercial lane that produced films like Sugar Rush, where spectacle often takes precedence over structure.

‘Gingerrr’, directed by Yemi Morafa, confidently joins that tradition.

The film follows four estranged childhood friends who reunite under desperate circumstances and become entangled in a dangerous chase involving betrayal, gangsters, drugs and a mysterious box of gold. On paper, it sounds like an irresistible cocktail of chaos and entertainment. And to an extent, it is.

But while ‘Gingerrr’ bursts with energy, colour and ambition, it also suffers from a screenplay that constantly mistakes confusion for complexity.

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Though originally released in Theatres in September 2025, the movie was released on Netflix in May 2026.

Plot

The movie tells the story of Tolani (played by Kiekie), the illegitimate daughter of wealthy businessman and crime-linked patriarch Baba Golden (played by Taiwo Hassan).

Tolani and her mother have spent years in Ibadan living quietly as Baba Golden’s “other family,” tolerated but never fully acknowledged by his legitimate household. However, Baba Golden’s death changes everything.

The reading of his will drags Tolani back to Lagos, where she collides with his widow, Remi Blaq (played by Shaffy Bello), and her entitled son, Golden Boy Seyi (portrayed by Timini Egbuson).

What initially appears to be a straightforward inheritance dispute quickly spirals into something far more chaotic when it is revealed that Baba Golden left behind his most prized possession: a mysterious box filled with raw gold.

Only one of his children can inherit it. Naturally, greed takes over. Suddenly, everybody in Lagos, mobsters, scammers, opportunists and self-righteous business people, develops an interest in the gold.

Among them is Abula (played by Blossom Chukwujekwu), a scripture-quoting businessman whose suspiciously holy demeanour hides darker intentions. Then comes Ade Shine (played by Odunlade Adekola), Baba Golden’s most trusted friend, who had rescued Tolani from a staged robbery attack. But who gets the gold at the end of the day?

Performance

The movie featured some of Nollywood’s finest, including Odunlade Adekola, Taiwo Hassan, Timini Egbuson, Blossom Chukwujekwu, Shaffy Bello, Bisola Aiyeola, Bolaji Ogunmola, Bukunmi Adeaga-Ilori (KieKie), and Wumi Toriola, but Ms Bisola steals the spotlight.

If ‘Gingerrr’ has a saving grace, it is undoubtedly Bisola Aiyeola. Her performance brings much-needed life into a film collapsing under the weight of its own ambitions.

In one standout moment, she effortlessly switches into an American accent with surprising fluency. In another, she adopts a theatrical French-inflected English delivery that becomes one of the film’s funniest and most memorable sequences.

Beyond the comedy, Bisola also understands the movie’s tone better than most of the cast. She performs as though fully aware that ‘Gingerrr’ operates best when it leans into stylish chaos rather than emotional realism.

As Tolani, Kiekie shoulders the emotional centre of the film, but her performance rarely rises to meet the demands of the role. Her line delivery fluctuates awkwardly between comedy and melodrama. The problem is not necessarily that Kiekie lacks screen presence; she clearly possesses charisma, but ‘Gingerrr’ demands emotional depth she does not consistently deliver here.

Review

‘Gingerrr’ is everything else except for a good attempt at an impressive crime thriller.

It is a film that desperately wants to be thrilling, emotional and stylish all at once, yet rarely succeeds in balancing any of those elements coherently.

Rather than intrigue, the first fifteen minutes mostly generate confusion. The screenplay constantly throws exposition at viewers with exhausting urgency, as though terrified the audience might miss something important.

Characters repeatedly explain information viewers already understand, resulting in long-winded conversations that feel painfully artificial.

To the film’s credit, there are moments where its ambition becomes genuinely exciting. The editing occasionally displays confidence. The cinematography captures Lagos with noisy, vibrant urgency. The soundtrack complements the film’s manic energy, while some action sequences deliver entertainingly.

But ultimately, ‘Gingerrr’ feels like a film more interested in appearing exciting than actually constructing a coherent movie.

It is loud. It is flashy. It is packed with stars. Yet beneath all the glitter lies a screenplay desperately in need of restraint, refinement and several additional drafts.

At its best, Gingerrr is mildly entertaining, a noisy Lagos crime thriller powered by celebrity performances, stylish editing, and occasional comedic brilliance. At its worst, it is an exhausting, overstuffed film buried beneath weak writing, inconsistent performances and narrative confusion.

Still, audiences who enjoy high-energy Nollywood spectacles driven more by vibes than logic may find enough here to stay entertained.

For everyone else, the trailer may remain the better experience.

Verdict: 5/10

Gingerrr is currently streaming on Netflix.