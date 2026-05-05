Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra State has submitted the first batch of commissioner-nominees to the state assembly for confirmation.

The Speaker of the Anambra State House of Assembly, Somtochukwu Udeze, received the list during Tuesday’s plenary, according to a statement by his media aide, Franklin Osankwa.

Mr Udeze, who represents Ogbaru II constituency, subsequently referred the nominees to the House Committee on Screening and Election Matters for screening and possible confirmation.

In the list, the nominees and their post folios were indicated by the governor.

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The nominees were Ben Odoemena (Agriculture); Chukwukadibia Okoye, (Budget and Economic Planning); Udoji Amedu (Culture, Entertainment and Tourism); Ekene Ogugua (Education) and Clem Aguiyi (Environment)

Others were Izuchukwu Okafor (Finance); Afam Obidike (Health); Law Mefor (Information and Value Reformation); Tobechukwu Nweke (Justice/Attorney-general); Offornze Amucheazi, (Lands); and Vin Ezeaka (Local Government and Community Affairs).

Others included Charles Ofoegbu (Petroleum and Mineral Resources); Chijioke Oseloka Ojukwu (Physical Planning and Urban Development); Casmir Agummadu (Power); Okey Ezeobi (Works and Infrastructure); Eddy Ibuzo (Transport); Esther Onyekesi (Women Affairs and Social Development); and Patrick Agha-Mba (Youth Development and Sports).

Four nominees had served in the same role during Governor Soludo’s first term in office.

The nominees are Afam Obidike (Health), Offornze Amucheazi (Land) Law Mefor (Information and Communication) and Patrick Agha-Mba (Youth Development and Sports).

The submission of the 18 nominees came exactly seven weeks after Mr Soludo was sworn in for a second term in office on 17 March.

During his first tenure, the governor had a total of 20 commissioners in his cabinet, although two additional appointments were later made to fill vacancies occasioned by resignations and sack of former commissioners.

Ifeatu Onejeme, for instance, resigned his position as the state commissioner of finance in September 2023.

Mr Onejeme had served in the same under the administration of former governor of the state, Willie Obiano, between 2014 and 2022.

The former finance commissioner was replaced by Moses Okafor.

Also, Mr Mefor replaced Paul Nwosu as commissioner for information after he was sacked by the governor in September 2024.

Four-year tenure

Mr Soludo won the 8 November 2025 governorship election in the state under the All Progressives Grand Alliance.

The governor was first elected as the governor of Anambra on 6 November 2021 and sworn in on 17 March 2022.

His second four-year term will elapse by March 2030.