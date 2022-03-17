The newly sworn-in Governor of Anambra State, Charles Soludo, has assured residents that he will work every day to make them proud.

Mr Soludo stated this on Thursday, after his inauguration as the sixth elected governor of Anambra State at the Government House, Awka.

He thanked the people for voting him at the November governorship election, just as he praised the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) and the party leaders for giving him the platform to serve the people.

Mr Soludo, a former governor of Central Bank of Nigeria, particularly praised the National Chairman of APGA, Victor Oye, and the immediate past governor of the state, Willie Obiano, for their “unwavering support and commitment to the realisation of a new Anambra project”.

“As I repeatedly promised, I will work hard every day to make Anambra proud,” Mr Soludo said.

He said he would forward the list of the nominees for the commissioners to the state House of Assembly within one week.

Mr Soludo said he would immediately begin the implementation of his urban regeneration plan in the state.

The governor reiterated his position that his administration would only rely on made-in-Anambra products to encourage local production.

He said the “light refreshment” for the swearing-in event would only be local delicacies made in the state.

Mr Soludo said the ceremony would also be devoid of the usual fanfare in line with his long-standing philosophy and his commitment to cutting the cost of governance in the state.

“I insisted that this event must not cost the government of Anambra one Kobo and it has not. Even the little refreshment and canopies here, were all paid for, personally. And again, today, my first day at work, there is no need for celebration,” Mr Soludo said.

About 50 people were invited for the event, amongst them were the National Chairman of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, Mr Oye and wife; Speaker of the Anambra State House of Assembly, Uchenna Okafor and wife.