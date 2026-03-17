Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra State has been sworn in for a second term in office.

Mr Soludo took the oath of office and oath of allegiance at exactly 11:50 a.m. on Tuesday at the Alex Ekwueme Square in Awka.

Onyekachukwu Ibezim was also sworn in as the deputy governor of the South-eastern state.

The oaths of office and allegiance were administered to the governor and the deputy governor by the Chief Judge of Anambra State, Onochie Anyachebelu.

Mr Soludo won the 8 November 2025 governorship election in the state under the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).

The swearing-in ceremony was broadcast live by Channels TV, a Lagos-based television station.

Nigerian Vice President Kashim Shettima, two former presidents of Nigeria, Olusegun Obasanjo and Goodluck Jonathan, were among the dignitaries who attended the ceremony.

Famous Nigerian diplomat, Emeka Anyaoku, Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State, represented by his Deputy, Ifeanyi Ossai, were also present.

Re-election as governor

During the November 2025 governorship election, Mr Soludo of the APGA scored 422,664 votes to defeat his closest rival, Nicholas Ukachukwu of the APC, who polled 99,445 votes.

The Young Progressives Party candidate, Paul Chukwuma, came third with 37,753 votes, while his counterpart from the Labour Party, George Moghalu, claimed the fourth position in the election with 10,576 votes.

According to the results, Mr Soludo won in all the 21 local government areas of the state.

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It was the second time an individual has won in all 21 local government areas during a governorship election in Anambra State.

The immediate past governor of the South-eastern state, Willie Obiano, was the first to achieve the feat in 2017 when he was reelected under the APGA platform.

Meanwhile, Mr Soludo was first elected as the governor of Anambra on 6 November 2021 and sworn in on 17 March 2022.

His second four-year term will elapse by March 2030.