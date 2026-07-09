The police have rescued an eight-year-old boy abducted in Gombe State.

The police said his rescue followed a two-day intelligence-led operation that also led to the arrest of four suspects.

The Commissioner of Police, Umar Chuso, stated this on Wednesday during a press briefing in Gombe, where he outlined the command’s recent achievements in tackling kidnapping, armed robbery, cybercrime, and other criminal activities.

Mr Chuso said the child’s father reported his disappearance to the Akko Divisional Police Headquarters on 28 June after the boy failed to return home, having left the previous evening.

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He said detectives immediately launched an intelligence-driven investigation, which led operatives to the suspects’ hideout on 30 June.

According to the commissioner, the police first arrested Abdullahi Mohammed in Jauro Musa Quarters, Kumo, whose confession led investigators to three other suspects: Mohammed Magaji, Sale Sale, and Walida Ya’u.

“The victim was rescued unharmed from the suspects’ custody and has since been reunited with his family,” Mr Chuso said

He added that investigations were continuing and the suspects would be prosecuted after the investigation.

The police commissioner also announced the dismantling of an eight-member criminal syndicate allegedly involved in armed robbery and internet fraud.

He said the investigation followed complaints by two residents of Wuro Birji in Akko Local Government Area, whose mobile phones were stolen by hoodlums.

The suspects allegedly used information obtained from the devices to gain unauthorised access to the victims’ bank accounts, withdrawing ₦296,790 and obtaining an additional ₦205,205 through a Quick Loan facility.

Mr Chuso said investigators traced one of the fraudulent transactions to a Moniepoint account, leading to the arrest of the alleged ringleader, Mustapha Kabiru, popularly known as “Musty Bobo”, a 19-year-old student of the Federal Polytechnic, Kaltungo.

He said the suspect’s confession led to the arrest of seven other members of the syndicate, which police believe is responsible for more than 13 similar attacks in Wuro Birji, Riyal, Bomala and Jauro Jatau communities.

Efforts, he added, were ongoing to apprehend other fleeing suspects.

As part of efforts to curb crime, the commissioner said that on 7 July, police carried out coordinated raids on identified criminal hideouts across Gombe metropolis, resulting in the arrest of 44 suspects.

Some of those arrested were allegedly found with offensive weapons, Indian hemp and other intoxicating substances.

Mr Chuso also disclosed that the command had intensified enforcement against vehicles operating without registration number plates or with concealed, altered or defaced plates.

Since the exercise began on 16 June, the police have impounded 121 vehicles and prosecuted 114 motorists for violating the National Road Traffic Regulations and the Road Traffic Act.

He urged residents to continue supporting the police by providing timely and credible intelligence, saying that effective policing depends on strong collaboration between security agencies and the public.