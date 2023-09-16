Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra State has denied speculations that the State Commissioner for Finance, Ifeatu Onejeme, resigned his position over a disagreement between them.

Mr Onejeme announced his resignation as the finance commissioner on Thursday during the state’s executive council meeting.

He had served as commissioner for finance under the administration of former governor of the state, Willie Obiano, between 2014 and 2022.

The resignation of the former commissioner sparked speculations that he was forced to resign over a rift with the governor regarding the condition of the state’s finances.

Soludo reacts

But in a statement on Friday by his spokesperson, Christian Aburime, Mr Soludo denied any rift with the former commissioner, saying the speculation was “fabricated and sponsored”.

“The truth is that Mr Ifeatu Onejeme, an esteemed member of Governor Soludo’s Government, resigned from his position due to purely personal and family-related matters,” the statement said.

“So, the notion of a fallout between Governor Charles Soludo and Mr Onejeme over state finances is a complete falsehood and holds no truth whatsoever,” it added.

An official of the state government, who asked not to be named, told PREMIUM TIMES on Saturday that Mr Onejeme resigned to rejoin his family in the US where they reside.

“We were told that he (Onejeme) had been under pressure from his wife to return to the US to spend time with his family. He has been here (Nigeria) for about 10 years,” the official said.

“He specifically resigned because there were rumours that he chose to stay back in Nigeria to marry another wife here.”

