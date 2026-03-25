Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra State on Wednesday warned the 14 newly sworn-in political appointees not to see their appointments as an avenue for personal enrichment.

Speaking during the inauguration at the Lighthouse, Awka, Mr Soludo said the appointments were part of efforts to strengthen governance and expand the scope of service delivery across critical sectors.

According to him, the positions were not an opportunity “to come and chop,” but a call to selfless service, sacrifice and dedication to the people of the state.

“Out of over nine million residents of Anambra, you were carefully vetted and selected to serve the collective interest of the people.

“This is not an appointment to come and chop, as the general mentality goes. You are being called to serve.

“There will be sacrifices, risks and sleepless nights, because I will call you at midnight to get the job done,” he said.

The governor urged the appointees to be guided by their oath of office and allegiance, noting that it should serve as a compass for their conduct in office.

He further charged them to collaborate, coordinate and deliver value in line with his administration’s agenda.

The Governor’s spokesperson, Christian Aburime, told journalists that while the administration’s first term focused on laying foundations, the second term would prioritise execution.

Mr Aburime pledged to strengthen media relations and ensure credible and transparent reporting of government activities.

“The media is critical and has been supportive. I urge continued support for the government as we deepen transparency and accountability,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that those sworn in include Chiamaka Nnake as secretary to the Anambra State Government, Ngozi Iwouno as head of the civil service and Joachim Anetoh as principal secretary to the governor.

Others are Ben Nwankwo, the governor’s chief of staff; Frank-Collins Okafor, the chief of protocol; and Tobechukwu Nweke (SAN), the attorney-general.

Also sworn in were Christian Aburime as Mr Soludo’s chief press secretary; Vincent Okechi as deputy chief of staff, and Ngozi Okoye as deputy chief of protocol.

Similarly, Godwin Nnadozie was sworn in as the special adviser on medicals and pharmaceuticals, while Chinwe Okoli was appointed special adviser on innovation and business incubation as well as the chief executive officer of the Solution Innovation District.

Ebuka Nwankwo, a professor, was sworn in as special adviser on special projects and director, project evaluation and monitoring, while Ken Emeakayi assumed office as special adviser on community security.

(NAN)