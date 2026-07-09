Nigerians have been urged to support President Bola Tinubu’s re-election bid to enable him to solidify ongoing reforms for the benefit of Nigerians and the economy.

Businessman Government Ekpemupolo stated this in a statement issued in Abuja Tuesday and signed by the National Coordinator of The President Bola Ahmed Tinubu Door-to-Door Movement, Sunday Adekanbi Asuku.

Mr Ekpemupolo, alias Tompolo, said the economic and structural reforms being undertaken by the current administration are beginning to yield benefits, as evidenced by increased foreign investment, growth in the Nigerian capital market, and improved fiscal autonomy for sub-national governments, among others.

Tompolo, “The president has started so many economic reforms, the benefits of which we are beginning to see. These reforms are now delivering tangible results as shown in key economic indicators, including Gross Domestic Product and other microeconomic indices.

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“His re-election is critical to drive these reforms to a logical conclusion, and we urge all Nigerians to come together and actualise this. Let every Nigerian come together; every door in Nigeria should be knocked on. Every vote is important, and the Door-to-Door Movement will knock on every door to ensure this.

Tompolo said that, based on the above, the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu Door-to-Door Movement plans to inaugurate its national executive members on July 9, 2026, as part of efforts to deepen grassroots mobilisation and promote civic participation across the country.

According to him, the inauguration ceremony will take place at the Transcorp Event Centre in Abuja, beginning at 11 a.m.

He said the movement is a nationwide grassroots platform aimed at promoting national development and supporting the Federal Government’s Renewed Hope agenda through community engagement and democratic participation, adding that the event would bring together political leaders, community representatives, stakeholders and other Nigerians to strengthen grassroots mobilisation across the country.

“The PBAT Door-to-Door Movement is a massive socio-political grassroots campaign dedicated to mobilising nationwide support and securing votes for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s re-election bid.

“The objectives of the movement are grassroots mobilisation: taking the campaign directly to every doorstep, building national consensus, explaining the government’s policies, economic reforms, and infrastructure projects to the masses at the ward and local government levels and voter education by conducting grassroots outreach to ensure voters are correctly registered, informed, and motivated to vote,” he said.

The movement, founded and sponsored by Niger Delta leader Tompolo, primarily engages communities, households, and ordinary Nigerians directly.

The movement, which relies on local volunteers, also places a strong emphasis on women and youth empowerment programmes as a central tenet of its community outreach.