A new assessment by State Representative Kimberly Daniels of the Florida House of Representatives has called for urgent leadership changes in Nigeria’s defence architecture, including the removal or redeployment of the Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle, over rising insecurity and alleged governance failures.

The report, issued in her capacity as Chairwoman of the Supreme Council of the United World Congress of Diplomats (UN-WCD), examined what it described as an escalating wave of terrorist attacks and mass killings in Nigeria’s North-central and North-western regions.

It focused particularly on a series of violent incidents recorded during the 2026 Easter period, when dozens of worshippers were reportedly killed in coordinated attacks across Plateau, Kaduna and Nasarawa states.

The document said the attacks targeted Christian gatherings during Palm Sunday and Easter Sunday services, raising what it described as “grave humanitarian and security concerns.”

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While noting President Bola Tinubu’s public condemnations of the killings, the report argued that “there remains a widening gap between official statements and the lived reality of affected communities, where insecurity continues to intensify.”

A central recommendation of the report is a leadership review within Nigeria’s Ministry of Defence, with specific reference to Bello Matawalle, who currently serves as minister of state for defence.

The document raised what it termed “red flags” regarding his suitability for the role, citing three main concerns. These include alleged credibility and integrity issues linked to accusations from his tenure as governor of Zamfara State, claims of ethical breaches such as alleged tolerance of bandit activity and facilitation of ransom-related negotiations, and questions over strategic competence in a role requiring deep security expertise.

It argued that these concerns, whether proven or contested, have continued to undermine public confidence in Nigeria’s security leadership and weaken trust in institutional response to armed violence.

The report further stated that communities in affected regions are increasingly frustrated by what they describe as repeated official assurances without corresponding improvements in security outcomes.

It warned that continued instability could further erode trust in government and strain relations with international partners.

Among its key recommendations, the UN-WCD urged Mr Tinubu to initiate an immediate review of security leadership, including the possible removal or redeployment of the minister of state for defence to restore confidence in the system.

It also called for a transparent investigation into allegations of complicity or negligence within political and security structures, and recommended strengthened protection measures for vulnerable communities in the North-Central and North-west regions.

On the international front, the report urged the United States government and other global partners to increase diplomatic engagement with Nigeria, particularly in ensuring accountability for individuals alleged to have links with armed groups or activities that undermine national security.

In a personal statement accompanying the report, Ms Daniels said her intervention was informed by reports and appeals from Nigerian citizens, particularly affected communities in the North.

She said her roles as a minister of the Gospel and as Chairwoman of the UN-WCD compelled her to speak out, describing the situation as one in which civilians were being killed while exercising their right to worship.

According to her, the alleged complicity of individuals within leadership structures represents a particularly troubling dimension of the crisis, which she described as “homegrown insecurity.”

She added that the publication of the report was intended to draw international attention to what she described as a worsening humanitarian situation.

The report also referenced House Resolution 761, sponsored by Ms Daniels and her colleague Rachel Plakon, which condemns the persecution of Christians in Nigeria and supports the redesignation of Nigeria as a Country of Particular Concern (CPC) by the United States government. It noted that the resolution received unanimous bipartisan support in the Florida House during the 2026 legislative session.

The United States Commission on International Religious Freedom has previously recommended Nigeria for CPC status since 2009, according to the report.

Mounting violence and international concern

The latest incidents come against the backdrop of a deteriorating security situation that worsened significantly in 2025, when Nigeria recorded repeated mass killings linked to banditry and extremist violence, particularly in rural communities.

Several attacks during that period targeted farming settlements and places of worship, leading to hundreds of deaths and mass displacement across Plateau, Benue, Kaduna and parts of the North-west.

The escalation drew renewed international attention, particularly from the United States, where concerns over religious persecution and mass atrocities in Nigeria have remained a subject of policy debate for years.

President Donald Trump designated Nigeria as a Country of Particular Concern (CPC) over violations of religious freedom, a status reserved for nations engaged in or tolerating severe violations of religious freedom under the International Religious Freedom Act.

The issue has again gained traction in recent months, with the U.S.-based organisations and policymakers referencing the worsening attacks in 2025 and 2026 as justification for renewed pressure on the Nigerian government.