A US Congress report has called for a comprehensive security cooperation to protect Nigerian Christians from terrorists, doubling down on the false claim by US officials of Christian genocide in Nigeria.

The report described Nigeria as the “deadliest country to be Christian.”

The report was presented by the House Committees on Appropriations and Foreign Affairs at the White House on Monday.

US Republican lawmaker Riley Moore, who made repeated false claims of Christian genocide in Nigeria backed by inaccurate data, announced the presentation of the report on X.

“Just presented our report on the persecution of Christians in Nigeria to the White House,” he said.

The report presented to the White House claimed findings show that Nigerian Christians have been subjected to decades of religious persecution.

“Christians are subject to ongoing violent attacks from well-armed Fulani militias and terrorist groups, resulting in the death and murder of tens of thousands of Christians, including pastors and priests, the destruction of thousands of churches and schools, as well as kidnappings.

“Blasphemy laws in Nigeria’s northern states are used to silence speech and dissent, target Christians and minorities, and justify so-called “convictions” without due process,” the report read.

It also stated that President Donald Trump’s action and the Congress’s attention on Nigeria provided a “once-in-a-generation opportunity for change.

“Although the Government of Nigeria is a key partner for the United States, such a government must demonstrate the political will, including by allocating its own financial resources, to immediately reduce and then eliminate the violence.

“The United States and Nigeria should take this moment to redefine a new strategic partnership to make America – and Nigeria – safer, stronger, and more prosperous,” it said.

Recommendations

The report also made several recommendations, including imposing sanctions on individuals and entities perceived to be sponsoring radical groups against Christians.

The committee also asked the White House to prioritise sanctioning Chinese illegal miners in Nigeria.

This, according to the report, will destabilise the practice of “paying protection money to Fulani militias.”

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported that US lawmakers had linked Chinese illegal mining activities to terrorism funding in Nigeria, an allegation China vehemently rejected.

The report, however, reiterated this claim and suggested that China’s illegal mining effort in Nigeria should be countered.

It also suggested enlisting the support of other Western countries, such as France, Hungary, and the United Kingdom, in its counterterrorism effort in Nigeria.

The US Congress report recommended direct action against armed Fulani militias, ranging from disarmament, demobilisation, and reintegration programmes to strengthening the recruitment and technical capacity of Nigerian security forces.

It also recommended expanding counter-terrorism cooperation, imposing sanctions and visa restrictions on perpetrators, and using diplomatic and economic leverage to compel armed groups to disarm.

As part of the effort to weaken the operation of Fulani militias, considered to be herders, it suggested blocking Nigeria’s export of beef and cattle-related products to other African countries, including Ghana, South Africa, Senegal, and the Ivory Coast.

It also said Nigeria should “Continue and expand security cooperation with the United States, including by divestment of Russian military equipment for American military equipment through sales and financing.”

It suggested “developing a demobilisation, disarmament, and reintegration programme to address illicit weapons and support safer communities while allowing farmers to engage in legitimate self-defence.”

The Nigerian government and local and international observers have repeatedly stated that Nigeria’s security challenges are not targeted at any particular group or religion but are caused by several factors and affect people of all beliefs. The US government and its officials, however, have persisted with their narrative.