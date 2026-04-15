The Oyo State Government has confirmed a case of Lassa fever at the University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan.

This was contained in a statement issued on Wednesday in Ibadan by the state Commissioner for Health, Oluwaserimi Ajetunmobi.

Mrs Ajetunmobi said the report had it that the case involved a 44-year-old female who was managed at UCH, but unfortunately passed away on 11 April.

The commissioner stated that the laboratory confirmation of Lassa fever was received on 13 April.

Stay Ahead with Premium Times Follow us on Google News and never miss breaking stories, investigations, and in-depth reporting. Add as a preferred source on Google

She said the state government, through the Ministry of Health, immediately activated its emergency response mechanisms following the confirmation of the case.

According to her, the Incident Management System (IMS) for Lassa Fever had been initiated to coordinate all response activities.

The commissioner explained that key steps have been taken to identify and monitor all contacts of the deceased, and ensure that a safe and dignified burial was conducted.

She urged residents to seek immediate medical attention if they experience any symptoms such as persistent fever, weakness or extreme fatigue, sore throat, and vomiting or diarrhoea.

“Other symptoms to watch out for are unexplained bleeding (from gums, nose, urine, or injection sites), chest pain or difficulty in breathing,” she said.

Mrs Ajetunmobi emphasised that early presentation at any health facility would significantly improve chances of survival.

She further explained that Lassa fever was a viral haemorrhagic illness caused by the Lassa virus, primarily transmitted through contact with food or household items contaminated with the urine or faeces of infected rodents.

According to her, the disease can be spread from person to person through contact with bodily fluids of an infected individual, particularly in healthcare settings where appropriate precautions are not taken.

The commissioner advised residents to maintain a high level of environmental hygiene by keeping their homes and surroundings clean, storing food in rodent-proof containers, disposing of waste properly, and avoiding drying of food items on the ground or by the roadside.

“They should take deliberate steps to avoid contact with rodents by sealing holes and other entry points in their homes.

“Good personal hygiene must be practised at all times, including regular hand washing with soap and water, and the use of hand sanitisers where necessary.

“Furthermore, anyone experiencing symptoms of Lassa fever is advised to promptly report through the designated emergency lines: 08033742052 and 08025245809, while all health workers are enjoined to strictly adhere to infection prevention and control protocols at all times.”

The commissioner reiterated that the state government remains committed to protecting the health and safety of all residents.

She noted that surveillance has been intensified across the state, and all health facilities have been placed on high alert.

“Consequently, the government is strengthening collaboration with relevant stakeholders to ensure a coordinated and effective response.

“Residents are hereby assured that there is no cause for panic and the situation is under control.

“All necessary public health measures are being effectively implemented,” she added.

The commissioner added that Lassa fever was preventable and treatable, especially when detected early.

(NAN)