The United Kingdom has defended the presence of its officials at the national convention of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), saying such engagements are part of standard diplomatic practice.

During its national convention in Abuja on Tuesday, ADC leaders said a three-member delegation from the British High Commission was present. The ADC stated that the delegation was led by the British High Commission’s Political Secretary, Thomas Samson, and included a Nigerian staff member from the mission, Damilola Oyedele.

The party also claimed that the Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria, Yu Dunhai, attended the event.

However, the Chinese embassy in Nigeria reached out to PREMIUM TIMES to say that neither the ambassador nor any Chinese diplomat was present at the event.

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An embassy official stated that an Asian man seen at the event, whom ADC officials, Dino Melaye and Rauf Aregbesola, claimed was the Chinese envoy, was unknown to the embassy.

UK in Nigeria speaks

However, the UK’s Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) said its officials routinely attend political and civic engagements, including those organised by political parties.

Responding to a PREMIUM TIMES enquiry, a spokesperson for the FCDO said attendance of such events is routine, adding that the commission routinely engages political and civic stakeholders and supports Nigeria’s democratic institutions and processes “in line with international diplomatic practice”.

It did not directly confirm or deny the presence of its representatives at the event.

“Officials from the British High Commission, like other international missions, are invited to and routinely attend a range of events and meetings, including those hosted by political parties,” the spokesperson told our reporter.

“Attendance of these events reflects the UK Government’s commitment to and engagement with the democratic process in Nigeria.”

The official said the UK supports credible, inclusive, and peaceful elections in Nigeria through cooperation focused on democratic governance, institutional strengthening, and electoral integrity.

Although diplomatic missions often maintain contact with multiple political stakeholders, including opposition politicians, it is not common for foreign envoys to attend party conventions or be introduced to the audience during such events.

The ADC is positioning itself to be Nigeria’s main opposition party. Its membership includes many former APC leaders and members, as well as other opposition figures.