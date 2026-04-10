The crisis rocking the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in Ondo State has worsened with the resignation of the Vice Chairman of the party in the state, Eric Oluwole.

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‎In his resignation letter dated 3 April, Mr Oluwole said he resigned after “wide consultation” with all his political associates.

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‎In a letter addressed to the ADC Chairman, Ward 7, in Ondo West, he said his reason for resigning from the party was the “irreconcilable differences over the leadership crisis bedevilling the ADC.”

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‎” Sadly, this lingering crisis, which I did not bargain for, is beyond my understanding,” he said. ” And I can no longer cope with this unsettling development in my political career, which indeed is a threat to our country, Nigeria’s political stability and development.”

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‎Mr Oluwole said he and his political allies would be moving away with his structure to pursue their future political career elsewhere in a more conducive environment.

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‎”It should be noted that readiness to forgive one another, and to peacefully reconcile whatever differences, with a strong commitment towards forging unity are necessities in any political party that genuinely wishes to meaningfully contribute to the political and socioeconomic development of our dear country Nigeria,” he stated.

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‎”Regrettably, where these qualities are lacking in any political party, the members will be working in vain, no matter their individual commitment, and how good their intention, or programmes.

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‎”Due to these irreconcilable differences over the said leadership crisis in which the party is enmeshed, I hereby officially resign my membership of the ADC.”

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‎There had been altercations among the party’s leaders in the state over who controls its structure.

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‎A leader of the party, Myson Nejo, who was the party’s gubernatorial candidate in the November 2024 gubernatorial election, accused some former members of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) of attempting to hijack the party structure in the state for their own political agenda.

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‎He declared that the ADC in Ondo State does not belong to Atiku Abubakar and will not be ceded to him, insisting that the party must remain independent and inclusive of all tendencies within its fold.

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‎Mr Nejo also attributed the ongoing internal crisis rocking the party to some defectors from the opposition PDP in Ondo, alleging that they are attempting to seize control of the party machinery with what he described as “arrogance and a predetermined agenda.”

Following a court decision on leadership at the centre, the Ondo State ADC had to suspend its planned ward, local government and state congresses, as directed by the Independent National Electoral Commission.

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‎According to the statement, the decision was taken in compliance with INEC’s directive that political parties maintain the status quo pending the resolution of ongoing issues.

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‎The development follows a recent decision by INEC to delist some national leaders of the party, including David Mark and Rauf Aregbesola, from its records in compliance with a court order directing the commission to maintain the status quo.

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