Winner of Big Brother Naija season 7, Phyna Otabor is many things to many people. From reality star to filmmaker, fashion buff, actress and model.

And now, her fans can add fearless to the list.

Barely a month after socialite Elena Jessica died from complications brought about by her second Brazilian Butt Lift (BBL) surgery, Phyna has followed the same line.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that the late Jessica underwent liposuction and fat transfer to her hips, buttocks and calves at the facility in February.

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Jessica’s demise triggered lots of reactions, including a stern warning from cosmetic surgeon and founder of CGE Healthcare, Chidinma ‘Dr Dinma’ Akpa, who urged women not to succumb to social or peer pressure when considering cosmetic procedures.

The doctor emphasised that body enhancements, including BBLs, should always be a personal choice and never something one feels compelled to pursue.

Snatched

In a surprising turn of events, Phyna, who once chided her fellow housemate, Chichi, for undergoing a cosmetic procedure, is the latest to join the growing list of Nigeria’s BBL baddies.

Incidentally, the procedure was carried out at GCE Healthcare.

“First massage. Now I understand why people don’t shut up about it. First massage and now I’m acting brand new. Finally did it. No regrets,” she captioned a clip where she was receiving her first post-surgery massage.

In the post, which details her experience, Phyna was amazed at how snatched her body was.

“This is my first massage. I’m sure I can handle it. But my belle snatch sha. Everybody should go and hide. Look at my tummy. I’m not pushing it inside. Phyna and flat tummy used to be far apart, like we were going our separate ways.

“Look at me in the same way with it. I’m fine. Everybody who abused me, thank you,” she said.

She further stated that these days, the gym can no longer deliver the same results as cosmetic surgery, as it is too distracting.

According to her, everybody wants to take a picture or shoot content with her anytime she goes to the gym.

Post massage

In another post, the actress said that she woke up from her first post-op massage feeling like she got jumped by recovery.

“I don’t care how it went. It was worth it. When I looked in the mirror, I saw my waist, my belly. Just imagine Phyna and flat tummmy in the same sentence.

“So whatever happened in that massage, if they want to do it 10 times, they should bring it on,” she said.

Growing trend

Cosmetic surgery in Nigeria, particularly Brazilian Butt Lift (BBL), is a rapidly growing trend.

It involves liposuction to remove fat from other areas of the body (such as the abdomen, thighs, or flanks), then injecting purified fat into the buttocks to enhance their shape and volume.

Regarded as a multi-billion-dollar industry, many Nigerian actresses are known to have gone through the procedure.

Among them are Tonto Dikeh, Blessing CEO, Angela Okorie, Mercy Eke, Toke Makinwa, Nengi Hampson, Onyi Alex, Destiny Etiko, and Lilian Afegbai.