President Bola Tinubu said on Sunday that he was celebrating a low-key birthday because of the “mood of the nation.”

Mr Tinubu, in a statement he signed, said he has adopted that style as a tradition.

“Consistent with my tradition over the years to mark my birthday in line with the mood of the nation each year, I resolved to also observe this year’s birthday low-key.”

The president said he was aware of the tough economic situation Nigerians were facing due to his policies, worsened by the impact of the Israel-US war on Iran.

“As I mark this special day, I am reminded of the challenges we’ve faced since we initiated our reforms. I’m glad that our sacrifices have not been in vain, as we can see some glittering light at the end of the tunnel, despite the temporary setback caused by the ongoing Middle East crisis,” he wrote.

Mr Tinubu thanked his wife, Oluremi Tinubu, Vice President Kashim Shettima and others who have felicitated with him on his 74th birthday.

Read the president’s full statement below.

My dear fellow Nigerians,

Today, as I clock another year in the journey of life, I’m filled with joy and gratitude for the opportunity given me to serve this great nation. I want to take this moment to thank Nigerians for their messages, show of love and prayers on the occasion of my 74th birthday. I thank all our citizens for their patriotism, solidarity and support for our administration.

To those who have taken space in newspapers or paid for airtime on radio and television to wish me well, I thank you immensely.

I must thank my wife, First Lady Oluremi Tinubu, for her kind and loving words. I also thank Vice President Kashim Shettima for all he said about me.

Consistent with my tradition over the years to mark my birthday in line with the mood of the nation each year, I resolved to also observe this year’s birthday low-key.

As I mark this special day, I am reminded of the challenges we’ve faced since we initiated our reforms. I’m glad that our sacrifices have not been in vain, as we can see some glittering light at the end of the tunnel, despite the temporary setback caused by the ongoing Middle East crisis.

The credit for the positive outcomes we have achieved does not belong solely to me, our Renewed Hope team and to our government. We achieved the gains together.

As we march towards the third anniversary of our administration, it is my deepest conviction that we shall succeed in building a brighter future for our citizens and future generations.

We are determined to confront some of the challenges we face today, and with your continued support, we shall overcome.

Let us continue to work together to build a stronger, prosperous and more resilient nation that will make Nigeria the pride of Africa.

Thank you all, and happy 74th birthday to me!

Bola Ahmed Tinubu

President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria