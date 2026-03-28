Nigerian comedian Seyi Law has reaffirmed his support for President Bola Tinubu, declaring that he is willing to “stake everything” on the administration’s leadership despite ongoing economic challenges.

He made the remarks on Friday at the 8th All Progressives Congress (APC) National Summit in Abuja, where he addressed party stakeholders in the presence of the President, First Lady Oluremi Tinubu, Vice President Kashim Shettima, and other senior government officials.

Speaking during his address, the comedian credited Mr Tinubu with stabilising Nigeria’s economy, particularly citing improvements in the country’s foreign reserves.

“If I were to introduce Mr President, how would I do it? I would let people know that this is a man I am willing to stake everything on, because he is the one who brought Nigeria back from the brink of economic collapse when our net foreign reserves stood at barely one billion US dollars.

“But today, we celebrate a net foreign reserve of about 40 billion US dollars and a gross foreign reserve of 50.7 billion US dollars,” the 42-year-old stated.

Enter reforms

The comedian also defended key economic reforms introduced by the administration, including the removal of fuel subsidies and the unification of the foreign exchange market, describing them as deliberate steps to tackle systemic corruption.

“Corruption does not just go away; you tackle it systematically. On the first day of his inauguration, he struck corruption by stopping the fuel subsidy regime.

“He did not stop there. He looked at how foreign exchange was affecting the nation and floated the currency. Today, the black market and the official market have been unified.”

On education, Seyi Law praised the government’s efforts to minimise industrial actions in universities and expand student support schemes.

“He understood education, and that is why he ensured that a four-year course runs for four years. This administration has recorded one of the shortest strikes, with just a nine-day interruption.

“Today, students benefit from loans, with almost one million already benefiting and receiving a N20,000 monthly stipend,” Seyi Law said.

The APC stalwart further highlighted investments in technical education, noting improvements in access and student welfare.

“Mr President has built several technical colleges across the nation, tuition-free for all students, and students from federal technical colleges are receiving salaries of up to N45,000,” he said.

‘Turning Nigeria’s situation around’

Seyi Law also pointed to ongoing infrastructure projects across the country as evidence of what he described as transformative governance.

“This is a president who decided that this nation will continue to thrive, and he is undertaking giant infrastructural development. We are talking about the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway, a 700-kilometre road.

“We are talking about the 1,000-kilometre Sokoto–Badagry Highway. We are talking about the repair and rehabilitation of the Sagamu–Ijebu Ode–Ore Highway, the Benin–Asaba axis, and the Iwo Road–Ilesha–Akure Superhighway.”

According to him, the administration has also prioritised youth inclusion and support for small and medium-scale enterprises.

“There has been no president in the history of this nation with this level of inclusion of Nigerian youth in government. Over nine billion naira has been made available for small and medium-scale businesses.

“Mr President is turning the situation of Nigeria around,” the comedian stated.

Support

Seyi Law has remained a staunch and vocal supporter of President Bola Tinubu, consistently defending the administration’s policies and reforms, including the removal of fuel subsidies, while praising its efforts in economic management, infrastructure and education.

His loyalty dates back to the 2023 general elections, where he openly endorsed Tinubu as his preferred presidential candidate. Since then, he has taken on a more visible role in political advocacy, positioning himself as one of the administration’s prominent defenders ahead of the 2027 elections.

Despite facing backlash over his stance, including a reported loss of followers on social media, the comedian has continued to stand firmly behind the President, maintaining that the policies are necessary for the country’s long-term stability and growth.

He has said that if given another chance, he’ll vote for the ruling president again.

However, his comments have not been without controversy. He recently drew criticism after stating that the country “is currently safer under the Tinubu administration than it was a decade ago.”

Following the backlash, he issued a public apology, acknowledging that his choice of words was hurtful and describing the remark as a mistake.

Reports have also linked him to coordination efforts for a support group aligned with Tinubu’s potential re-election bid in 2027, spotlighting his growing involvement beyond entertainment into political mobilisation.