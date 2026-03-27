The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu, has charged members of the Renewed Hope Partners to intensify grassroots mobilisation and broaden public engagement with President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda across the country.

Mr Kalu gave the charge on Thursday while receiving delegates of the support group drawn from Edo, Katsina and Ekiti states during a courtesy visit in Abuja.

The delegation was led by the group’s National Coordinator, Osobase Ehizua.

The visit, which coincided with activities surrounding the APC National Convention, served as an opportunity for the group to brief the deputy speaker on its progress and reaffirm its commitment to promoting the administration’s policies nationwide.

Addressing the delegation, Mr Kalu outlined an ambitious vision for the Renewed Hope Partners, urging members to localise the president’s policies in languages and formats that resonate with ordinary Nigerians.

He emphasised the need for widespread presence across communities, institutions and social spaces, noting that the success of the agenda depends on how well it is understood at the grassroots.

According to him, the group should establish structures in all states, universities, markets and local government areas, as well as engage faith-based and community platforms.

“We want to be everywhere Nigerians gather to discuss issues. Your task is to make the president’s agenda the people’s agenda by simplifying it in the language they understand,” he said.

Mr Kalu added that the initiative is open to both members and non-members of All Progressives Congress (APC), stressing that the objective is to build a broad coalition of supporters willing to advance governance outcomes.

The deputy speaker said the role of the group extends beyond electioneering, urging members to remain active in governance advocacy, civic education and legislative engagement.

He encouraged them to mobilise citizens for voter registration, support government programmes and lobby lawmakers on key reforms such as women’s political inclusion, local government autonomy, independent candidacy and state policing.

“You are not just here for elections. You are here to sustain engagement, promote awareness and support reforms that will strengthen democracy,” he said.

Mr Kalu also stressed that the group is designed as a long-term platform for nation-building, adding that members must remain committed beyond electoral cycles.

Highlighting the structure of the organisation, Mr Kalu said Renewed Hope Partners operates independently without direct funding from the presidency, relying instead on voluntary contributions and partnerships.

He disclosed that the group aims to build a large support base, including a target of millions of online members, as part of efforts to demonstrate widespread backing for the administration.

The deputy speaker further revealed plans to hold a national gathering in Abuja after ongoing state-level consultations, where members will be trained on campaign messaging and coordination strategies.

He said subsequent activities would include state tours and rallies to showcase support for the president and strengthen grassroots networks.

Mr Kalu urged the group to simplify participation processes, especially for people in rural areas, to encourage wider inclusion.

He also emphasised patience and long-term commitment in political engagement, noting that meaningful impact and benefits often come with sustained effort.

Drawing from his political journey, he advised members to focus on building capacity, expanding networks and contributing actively to the group’s objectives.

He added that government empowerment programmes would prioritise organised and active groups, encouraging members to grow their numbers and remain consistent in their engagement.

Speaking earlier, Mr Ehizua described the visit as a strategic engagement to demonstrate the group’s readiness to deepen advocacy for the Renewed Hope Agenda.

He noted that the initiative is designed to attract both party loyalists and non-partisan supporters, adding that it already operates a digital membership database to coordinate activities nationwide.

“We are here to present updates from the states and seek continued support. The vision is to build a platform that effectively communicates the work of the president to Nigerians,” he said.

Members of the delegation also commended Mr Kalu’s leadership and called for sustained institutional support to expand their operations, particularly in rural communities.