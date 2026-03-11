‎The Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), has dispelled the notion that the current surge in kidnapping in Ondo State were perpetrated by Fulani herders.

‎The association noted that other ethnic nationalities were also involved in criminal activities in the state.

‎it made the assertion during a stakeholders meeting called by the state governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa on Tuesday in Akure, the state capital.

‎The meeting followed protests by residents of Akure North Local Government Area earlier over series of kidnapping in the communities which resulted in deaths and payment of ransom.

‎The protesters had blocked the Akure-Owo expressway leaving travellers stranded.

‎Their grievances stemmed from the kidnapping of five persons in bandits’ attacks within 24 hours, resulting in the killing of one person in Ilu Abo community.

‎Mr Aiyedatiwa, during the meeting warned that the state was prepared to clamp down on kidnappers and their sponsors, warning that anyone found aiding or financing criminal activities in the state would face the full weight of the law.

‎“If investigations traced any criminal activity to anyone, whether they have legitimate business or not, they will be treated like criminals. No godfather, sponsor or collaborator will be spared,” he warned.

‎According to the governor, intelligence reports indicated that some criminal elements displaced by security operations in neighbouring states such as Kwara and Kogi might be attempting to infiltrate Ondo State.

‎He said many of the suspects reportedly move under the cover of cattle herding routes, sometimes using cattle as shields while travelling at night.

‎The governor noted that while cattle rearing and trading remain legitimate economic activities, the government would collaborate with herders’ associations to identify criminal elements hiding within the system.

‎“We know many of you are doing legitimate businesses, but there are some who rustle cattle or use cattle as shield to move into territories. You are the ones who can identify them,” he said.

‎He warned that security agencies might intensify operations if cooperation fails, which could also affect innocent herders and their cattle.

‎Mr Aiyedatiwa therefore urged leaders of the association to provide intelligence that would assist security agencies in identifying criminals.

‎“As long as I remain governor, anybody can live freely in any part of the country, including Ondo State. But when you are here, obey the law of the land and conduct your business within the ambit of the law,” he added.

‎The governor also revealed that the state government was considering requests from the Fulani community to establish vigilante groups among their members to support security operations, noting that such arrangements would require approval and supervision by security agencies.

‎Speaking on behalf of Fulani leaders, the state chairman of MACBAN, Ali Maunde, noted that although the association had been collaborating with security agencies, criminal activities should not be blamed solely on Fulani herders.

‎He said insecurity had become a major concern for all stakeholders.

‎“There are many people behind these crimes, not just Fulani alone. But we, as representatives of the Fulani, are working day and night to eradicate bad elements among us,” Mr Maunde said.

‎He added that the association planned to engage Fulani communities across the state and work with security agencies at the local government level to identify and eliminate criminal elements.

‎Mr Maunde also proposed the establishment of Fulani vigilante groups made up of herders familiar with forests and grazing routes to help identify criminals and strengthen security efforts.

‎Earlier, the Special Adviser on Union Matters and Special Duties, Bola Taiwo, said the meeting was convened to allow Fulani leaders brief the governor on steps being taken to tackle insecurity.

‎‎The governor’s reaction was one of the demands of the protesters who had insisted that he took urgent steps to arrest the insecurity in the state to forestall further abductions.

‎The move by the government to commence dialogue with MACBAN could help identify the kidnappers as well as provide the needed intelligence to arrest them.

‎There are however fears that the move might not yield the needed results as MACBAN is known to protect its members and might not be willing to provide any useful information on the nefarious activities of herdsmen.