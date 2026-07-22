Argentina captain Lionel Messi has spoken publicly for the first time since La Albiceleste’s agonising defeat to Spain in the 2026 FIFA World Cup final, admitting the loss has left a deep emotional scar while expressing immense pride in his teammates’ remarkable journey.

The Inter Miami superstar remained silent in the immediate aftermath of Sunday’s final in New Jersey, where Ferran Torres’ extra-time winner secured a 1-0 victory for Spain and ended Argentina’s hopes of retaining the title they won in Qatar four years ago.

However, the 39-year-old has now broken his silence with an emotional message posted on his Instagram account, reflecting on the heartbreak of falling just one step short of back-to-back World Cup triumphs.

“The pain is so great, and it’s going to be hard for me to close this wound,” Messi wrote.

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“But I’ll keep all the good stuff too… With the matches we turned leaving everything and that will remain forever in the memory, with the support of an entire country that together with the work and effort of this group led us to be, once again, among the best in the world.”

Despite the crushing disappointment, the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner urged supporters to appreciate what the current Argentina squad has achieved, having reached consecutive FIFA World Cup finals.

While Spain’s disciplined display limited Argentina to very few clear-cut opportunities before Torres eventually broke the deadlock in extra time, Messi insisted the team’s achievement deserved recognition.

“Today it’s hard to evaluate what we did, but this group reached two consecutive World Cup finals,” he added.

The veteran forward also paid tribute to the millions of Argentine supporters who rallied behind the national team throughout the tournament, thanking them for their unwavering backing from the opening match to the final.

“Thank you very much from the heart for every greeting and for every message. Once again we managed to unite as a country and be all together, sharing the immense pride of being Argentinian.”

In a gesture of sportsmanship, Messi concluded his message by congratulating Spain on becoming world champions.

“I also want to congratulate Spain on the championship.”

Argentina entered the tournament in North America as defending champions after their memorable triumph at Qatar 2022 and mounted another impressive campaign under Lionel Scaloni.

Although they ultimately fell short in the final, the Albiceleste became the first men’s national team since Brazil in 1998 to reach consecutive FIFA World Cup finals, further cementing their place among the modern era’s dominant international sides.

For Messi, however, the pain of missing out on another World Cup crown remains fresh. Even so, his message reflected the pride of a captain who believes the memories created by this Argentina squad, and the unity they inspired across the nation, will endure long after the disappointment of New Jersey fades.