Super Eagles captain Wilfred Ndidi has suffered an ankle ligament injury, dealing a significant setback to Beşiktaş ahead of their UEFA Europa League second qualifying round clash against Danish outfit Midtjylland.

The Turkish giants confirmed the injury in an official statement released on Tuesday, following the Nigerian midfielder’s medical examinations at Acıbadem Altunizade Hospital.

According to the club, an MRI scan revealed ligament damage in Ndidi’s ankle, with treatment already underway under the supervision of Beşiktaş’s medical team.

In its statement, the club said: “Following an ankle injury, our player Wilfred Ndidi underwent an MRI at Acıbadem Altunizade Hospital, which revealed a ligament injury in his ankle. Our medical team has started treatment for the player.”

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Beşiktaş did not disclose the extent of the injury or provide a timeline for the 29-year-old’s recovery, leaving his availability for the Europa League qualifier against Midtjylland in serious doubt.

The injury is a major concern for newly appointed manager Vincenzo Italiano, who is counting on one of his most experienced midfielders as the Turkish side begins its European campaign.

Ndidi arrived at the Istanbul club last summer and wasted little time establishing himself as a key figure in the heart of midfield. His commanding displays, tactical intelligence and consistency quickly made him one of Beşiktaş’s standout performers throughout the 2025/26 season.

The former Leicester City star earned widespread praise for his relentless work rate, defensive solidity and leadership, qualities that also underpin his role as captain of Nigeria’s senior national team.

The latest setback could also add another layer of uncertainty to Ndidi’s future amid growing transfer speculation.

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The Nigerian international has continued to attract interest during the current summer transfer window, with reports linking him to a potential move to Saudi Arabia. Beşiktaş are also believed to be open to evaluating offers as they seek to strengthen the club’s financial position.

For now, however, Ndidi’s priority will be his rehabilitation as he races to regain full fitness in time for the 2026/27 season and Nigeria’s upcoming international assignments.