Two farmers have been kidnapped by suspected gunmen at the Oke-Ifira/Idogun forest axis of Akoko South-East Local Government Area of Ondo State.

A relative of one of the victims said this during a phone-in radio programme on Tuesday in Akure, the state capital.

The family member said the incident, which occurred on Saturday, was reported to the police and Amotekun Corps in the area.

“The abductors are demanding a N10 million ransom for their freedom,” the family member said.

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Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) for the Ondo State Command, Abayomi Jimoh, a deputy superintendent of police, confirmed the incident to journalists in a statement on Tuesday.

Mr Jimoh, however, said the command was unaware of any ransom demanded in connection to the incident.

He said a joint security team comprising personnel from the Nigeria Police Force, the Nigerian Army, Amotekun Corps, local hunters, Agbekoya operatives and community volunteers had been deployed to the affected area.

“The Ondo State Police Command wishes to clarify reports circulating regarding the alleged kidnapping of farmers in the Oke-Ifira/Idogun forest axis of Akoko.

“The command can confirm that a report of missing persons was received at the Isua Akoko Divisional Headquarters.

“Search and rescue operations are currently ongoing, with all available operational and intelligence resources being deployed to locate the victims and bring the perpetrators to justice.

“Meanwhile, the command wishes to categorically state that it is not aware of any ransom demand in connection with this incident,” he said.

Mr Jimoh, therefore, appealed to anyone with credible and actionable information that could assist the ongoing search and rescue efforts to promptly share such information with the police.

(NAN)