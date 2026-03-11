Guinness World Records has officially recognised Nigerian entertainment company Dapper Live as the title holder for the largest orchestra assembled for an Afrobeats concert.

The record was achieved during “Trench Symphony: The Dapper Live Experience,” held on 16 December 2025 at the Balmoral Eko Convention Centre inside the Federal Palace Hotel, Lagos State.

According to Guinness World Records, the event featured more than 85 orchestral musicians performing live alongside Afrobeats artistes, establishing a new benchmark for orchestral participation within the globally popular African music genre.

Historic orchestral performance

The concert was conceived and executive produced by Nigerian music executive Damilola Akinwunmi, the Group Chief Executive Officer of Dapper Group.

Guinness World Records confirmed that the scale of the orchestral ensemble used for the concert satisfied the criteria for the record category of largest orchestra at an Afrobeats concert, highlighting the increasing experimentation within the genre’s live performance formats.

The production featured performances by Afrobeats artistes including T.I Blaze, TML Vibez, Bhadboi OML and Rybeena.

Other performers included Lasmid, Cazulee, Kashcoming and DWillsHarmony.

The concert also featured special appearances by Fuji musicians Saheed Osupa and KS1 Malaika, blending orchestral arrangements with multiple Nigerian music traditions.

Production team

The orchestral performance was conducted under the musical direction of Bazzman Sam, with conductors Fatola and Clintonic leading the ensemble.

Organisers said the production combined classical orchestration with the rhythmic structures of Afrobeats, creating a live performance that reflected the genre’s continuing evolution.

Production coordination included contributions from Kelechi Aquari. Creative direction was led by Director K, while producer Temitayo Ibitoye oversaw sound design with engineering support from Mr Bassey.

The event was directed by Dunni Akinwunmi and produced by Owambe Events.

Afrobeats on the global stage

Guinness World Records noted that the achievement highlights the growing global influence of Afrobeats, a genre that has seen significant international popularity over the past decade.

Speaking on the recognition, Mr Akinwunmi said the project was designed to demonstrate the scale and artistic potential of African music.

“Trench Symphony was born from a simple but powerful belief: that African music, in its most authentic form, belongs on the world’s biggest stages,” he said.

“We did not set out simply to break a record; we set out to create a defining cultural moment.”

Planned tour

Following the record confirmation, Dapper Live announced plans to take the Trench Symphony concert series on tour across 10 Nigerian states in 2026 before expanding internationally.

Proposed destinations include London, Birmingham, Dublin and Paris, as well as selected cities in Canada.

Organisers said further details on tour dates and ticketing will be released in the coming months.