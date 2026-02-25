‎The Ondo State Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, on Wednesday inducted the Batch 005, comprising newly recruited officers, into the state’s Security Network, codenamed Amotekun, with a charge to the inductees to protect the state from criminal activities.

‎The induction of the 500 personnel comes against the backdrop of serial banditry and kidnapping attacks on the state in recent times.

The passing-out parade was held at the Arcade Complex in Akure, the state capital.

‎‎In his address, Mr Aiyedatiwa said the Batch 05 (BR05) was not merely an addition in numbers, but represented an “upgrade in capacity, a reinforcement of doctrine, and a strengthening of the collective resolve to secure every inch of Ondo State from the forests to farms, highways and homes.”

‎He said his administration remained steadfastly committed to enhancing the welfare, capacity, and operational support of Amotekun personnel through better logistics, improved equipment, strengthened intelligence coordination, and continuous training.

The governor charged the officers to defend peace, uphold justice and protect the state from criminal activities.

“Our gallant officers and men of Amotekun Corps, Ondo State is counting on you. Our farmers are counting on you. Our traders, commuters, students, and families are counting on you. History will not only remember how long you served, but how well you served. Go forth, defend peace, uphold justice, and protect our homeland with honour.

‎Mr Aiyedatiwa noted that the decision to invest in the Amotekun Corps was not driven by sentiment, politics, or fleeting expediency but by “clear-eyed realism and strategic foresight.”

‎”Security remains the fulcrum upon which development is built. No society can prosper where fear reigns. No economy can thrive where lives and property are unsafe. No government can legitimately claim success if it abdicates its primary responsibility of protecting its people,” he said.

‎”The Amotekun Corps was conceived and has continued to evolve as a community-rooted, intelligence-driven, law-guided, and constitutionally aligned security institution, designed to complement federal security agencies while responding swiftly and effectively to local realities without compromising iwa-omoluabi.”

‎He urged the newly inducted officers to be mindful of the rule of law and to protect the rights of citizens in the discharge of their duties

‎The governor tasked them to be sound in judgment, disciplined in conduct, and restrained in the use of authority.

‎In his address, the Corps Commander, Adetunji Adeleye, appreciated the governor for taking the issue of security seriously in the state.

‎He also appreciated the support of the state House of Assembly for its legislative support for the agency and all security agencies in the state, including the Nigerian Army, Police, Civil Defence, DSS, NDLEA, for their working relationship with Amotekun Corps.

‎He said: “Your excellency, the recruitment, training, and passing out of the newly trained batch BR05 is yet another testament to our administration’s firm belief that security is the foundation upon which development, investment, and social harmony must rest, as encapsulated in our age agenda of this administration.

‎“We also deeply appreciate the Industry and House of Assembly for continuously providing the backbone that sustains this institution, the State Judiciary for their unfathomable support, and the State Executive Council for consistent policy support, and their sister security agencies, notably the Nigerian Army, the Nigerian Police, the Department of State Security Services, the Civil Defence, the NDLEA, and all others for the growing synergy that defines modern security operations in those states.”

The governor approved the recruitment last year to address manpower gaps in the agency.