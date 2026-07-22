Ondo State Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa has approved automatic employment for seven recipients of the state’s award in the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) honour award category, describing the individuals as exemplary young talents who distinguished themselves through hard work, discipline and innovation during their service year in the state.

Mr Aiyedatiwa announced the appointments on Tuesday during a ceremony honouring outstanding students, teachers and academic achievers at the Cocoa Conference Centre in Akure, which was attended by the Ondo State Deputy Governor Olayide Adelami, members of the State Executive Council, lawmakers, education stakeholders and officials of the NYSC.

The governor said the gesture reflects his administration’s commitment to retaining exceptional talents and strengthening the state’s human capital.

“By rewarding excellence, we are encouraging our brightest minds to contribute to the growth and development of our state, in line with the education component of the OUR EASE agenda,” Mr Aiyedatiwa said.

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The ceremony also recognised 54 students who scored above 300 in the 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), two outstanding teachers from the public and private school sectors, as well as students who represented Ondo State and Nigeria at international academic competitions

Beyond the employment, the governor also presented cash rewards of N1 million each to all the 66 award recipients, including the NYSC awardees, high-performing students, and teachers, describing the gesture as an investment in excellence.

Paying tributes to the teachers, Mr Aiyedatiwa described them as the foundation upon which every successful society is built.

“Countries are not built by chance, they are built in classrooms by committed teachers who mould character, impart knowledge and inspire dreams,” he said. “History may remember the achievers, but posterity will always honour those who nurtured them for greatness.”

Speaking at the event, the Commissioner for Education, Igbekele Ajibefun, described the initiative as a deliberate effort to promote academic excellence and inspire students and teachers across the state.

He said the governor had also directed the compilation of the names of other academically outstanding indigenes for future recognition.