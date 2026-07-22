The Labour Party has reaffirmed its confidence in its presidential ticket for the 2027 general election, saying the nomination of its vice presidential candidate, Bintu Konto, reflects the party’s commitment to equity, inclusion and social justice.

The party made the declaration on Tuesday during an interactive session between its national leadership and Ms Konto at its National Secretariat in Abuja.

According to a statement signed by the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Ken Asogwa, the meeting brought together the National Chairman, Nenadi Usman, the party’s presidential candidate, Chibuzo Okereke, and other leaders who used the occasion to express confidence in the Okereke-Konto ticket.

Speaking during the session, Mrs Usman said the emergence of Mrs Konto as the party’s vice presidential candidate was consistent with the Labour Party’s philosophy of “Mama, Papa, Pikin,” which she said reflects its inclusive ideals and people-centred approach to governance.

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She said, “By presenting a woman as its vice presidential candidate, the Labour Party has once again demonstrated its unwavering belief in equal opportunity and social justice, standing out as the only major political party in the 2027 presidential race to accord women such a strategic and prominent place on its presidential ticket.”

The national chairman expressed confidence that Mrs Konto’s professional background, humanitarian record and leadership experience would complement Mr Okereke’s administration if the party wins the 2027 presidential election.

She also praised the Governor of Abia State, Alex Otti, describing him as the Labour Party’s “poster child” and a model of democratic governance.

According to her, the recently enacted social welfare legislation in Abia State, designed to provide support for senior citizens, demonstrates the party’s commitment to people-oriented governance.

Ms Usman urged Nigerians seeking improved governance to support the Labour Party in future elections, arguing that the developments in Abia State show what Labour Party-led administrations can achieve.

Okereke praises women’s role

The presidential candidate, Mr Okereke, described Ms Konto as a humble, dependable and experienced partner, saying her emergence reflects the party’s recognition of the vital role women play in national development.

He said excluding women from governance was comparable to “attempting to clap with one hand,” given their contributions to the country’s development and population.

Mr Okereke also commended Mrs Konto’s work as a development advocate and public health expert, saying her interventions had positively affected many communities across Nigeria.

He expressed confidence that Nigerians would benefit from their combined experience, competence and shared vision if elected in 2027.

The presidential candidate also commended Mrs Usman for her leadership, describing her as an inspiration to women and acknowledging her role in Ms Konto’s emergence as the party’s vice-presidential candidate.

Konto recounts humanitarian work

Responding, Ms Konto thanked the Labour Party leadership for the confidence reposed in her and pledged to serve Nigerians diligently if elected vice president.

She described Mrs Usman as a leader committed to justice, fairness and national service, saying her example had inspired many Nigerians.

Mrs Konto also reflected on her humanitarian work during the early years of the Boko Haram insurgency in Northern Nigeria.

She said that despite losing her husband to the insurgency, she continued to travel across affected communities to provide humanitarian assistance and relief to victims.

According to her, the experience gained from years of humanitarian work would help shape her approach to addressing Nigeria’s security challenges and implementing people-focused policies.

She added that her decision to join the Labour Party was based on her belief that it remains the political platform with a clear vision and practical roadmap for addressing Nigeria’s leadership challenges.

The party said the interactive session demonstrated unity among its leadership and reaffirmed its resolve to offer Nigerians what it described as competent, compassionate and transformational leadership in the 2027 general election.