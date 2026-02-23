The Director-General of the National Automotive Design and Development Council (NADDC), Joseph Osanipin, has urged the National Assembly to convert Nigeria’s automotive policy into law, warning that investors will remain cautious until the regulatory framework is backed by legislation.

Mr Osanipin made the call in Abuja during a capacity-building workshop for the House of Representatives Press Corps, organised by the council in collaboration with the House Committee on Media and Public Affairs.

The programme focused on improving legislative reporting and policy communication on Nigeria’s automotive industry.

Framing his intervention around investment security, the NADDC chief said the Nigeria Automotive Industry Development Plan has provided direction for the sector, but lacks the legal certainty required for long-term industrial growth.

According to him, manufacturers considering large-scale investments in vehicle assembly and component production need assurances that fiscal incentives and regulatory protections will outlive administrative changes.

“The automotive industry is one of the most capital-intensive sectors globally,” he said, adding that no serious investor would commit substantial resources without policy stability anchored in legislation.

He disclosed that the council plans further engagement with lawmakers to strengthen the legal foundation of the automotive development framework.

Legislative backing, he argued, would deepen local production, encourage technology transfer and accelerate industrialisation.

Beyond lawmaking, Mr Osanipin linked policy clarity to Nigeria’s broader economic objectives. He noted that the country spends trillions of naira annually on vehicle imports and spare parts, a trend the council seeks to reverse through a localisation programme targeting domestic production of selected components.

While acknowledging that no country produces every automotive part, he said Nigeria has identified components that can be competitively manufactured locally and is working with assemblers to expand domestic capacity. He cited progress in tricycle design using locally sourced materials and growing investment in compressed natural gas vehicle assembly as signs of industrial momentum.

The council, he added, has trained more than 15,000 technicians nationwide to strengthen after-sales services and technical sustainability within the sector.

Mr Osanipin also revealed that global manufacturers such as Toyota, Volkswagen and Ford have inspected Nigerian facilities and expressed surprise at the level of infrastructure available. Some of the production equipment installed locally, he said, ranks among the most sophisticated on the continent, though it receives limited public visibility.

He urged legislative reporters to situate sectoral policies within their broader industrial context, particularly measures designed to protect domestic production. Drawing parallels with global trade practices, he noted that countries routinely deploy protective policies to support local industries, create jobs and build technological capacity.

Broader industrialisation reforms

Chairman of the House Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Akin Rotimi (APC, Ekiti), described the engagement as part of a broader reform to strengthen professionalism within the parliamentary media ecosystem. He conveyed the goodwill of the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Abbas Tajudeen, and members of the 10th Assembly.

Mr Rotimi said legislative work is incomplete until policies and reforms are clearly understood by citizens, stressing that the press corps plays a central role in translating legislative intent and oversight outcomes into public knowledge. He noted that the House has institutionalised structured capacity development for its media teams, designed to be progressive and sector-focused.

According to him, “the automotive industry sits at the intersection of industrialisation, local content development, job creation and economic diversification, aligning with the House legislative agenda on economic growth and reduced dependence on oil.”

Role of journalists

Chairman of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), FCT Council, Grace Ike, described the training as a strategic intervention to equip reporters with the expertise needed to interpret complex sectoral policies.

She urged journalists to deepen investigative reporting and ensure that automotive policy reforms stimulate public discourse and attract investment.

“Our role as journalists and media aides is to translate complex sectoral policies into stories that resonate with everyday Nigerians,” she said.

Strengthening local automotive production

Similarly, Chairman of the House of Representatives Press Corps, Gboyega Onadiran, called for stronger national commitment to local automotive production, warning that continued dependence on imported vehicles is worsening economic pressures.

He described industrialisation as an economic necessity rather than a policy aspiration, noting that exchange rate volatility and reliance on fully built imports have contributed to capital flight and pressure on foreign exchange reserves.

Strengthening local assembly, he said, would conserve foreign exchange, create employment across technical fields and stimulate growth in supporting industries such as steel, plastics and battery production.

Mr Onadiran urged Nigerians to patronise locally assembled vehicles, arguing that consumer choices directly influence industrial expansion and economic stability. He added that legislative action, combined with informed media reporting, would be critical to strengthening investor confidence and ensuring accountability in the sector.

At the workshop, stakeholders repeatedly linked the future of Nigeria’s automotive industry to legal certainty, policy consistency and improved public communication, positioning legislative backing as the missing pillar in the country’s push toward automotive self-sufficiency.