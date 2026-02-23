The All Progressives Congress (APC) says it will inaugurate its 2026 National Convention Central Coordination Committee on Wednesday, signalling its formal commencement of preparations for the next electoral cycle.

The National Publicity Secretary of the APC, Felix Morka, who disclosed this in a statement on Monday, said the inauguration will hold at the party’s national secretariat in Abuja.

According to the statement, former Katsina State Governor and former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Aminu Masari, will chair the committee. Former Senate President, Pius Anyim, has been appointed Vice Chairman I, while the Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum and Governor of Kwara State, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, will serve as Vice Chairman II.

The Chairman of the Progressive Governors’ Forum and Governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodimma, is designated Treasurer of the committee, while the Governor of Yobe State, Mala Buni, will serve as secretary.

The committee is mandated to “coordinate all activities leading to the anticipated peaceful and successful conduct of the Party’s 2026 National Convention.”

The APC National Convention is the highest decision-making organ of the party after its National Executive Committee.

It brings together elected and statutory delegates from across the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

Delegates typically include members of the National Executive Committee, state governors elected on the party’s platform, members of the National Assembly who are party members, state party chairpersons and executives, local government party chairpersons and elected delegates from ward and state congresses.

At the convention, the party may elect or ratify members of the National Working Committee (NWC), amend its constitution, adopt policy directions and political strategies, pass resolutions on zoning and power-sharing arrangements and consider disciplinary matters and reconciliation efforts.

The convention is often a major political event because it shapes the party’s internal leadership structure and, in some cases, signals alignments ahead of presidential and governorship primaries.

The last elective National Convention of the APC was held on 26 March 2022 at Eagle Square, Abuja.

At that convention, delegates elected members of the party’s NWC, with Abdullahi Adamu emerging as national chairman.

The 2026 National Convention is expected to carry strategic importance as it may confirm or restructure the NWC, which manages the party’s day-to-day affairs.

It is also likely to serve as a platform for political consultations and realignments as stakeholders begin early positioning ahead of future elections. Zoning considerations are expected to feature prominently, given the party’s history of balancing regional and political interests.

The convention may also provide an opportunity to address internal disagreements and reinforce party unity.

After its inauguration on Wednesday, the Central Coordination Committee is expected to roll out detailed timelines, including formal notice of the convention, delegate accreditation procedures, nomination guidelines, confirmation of venue and arrangements for security and media accreditation.