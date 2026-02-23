The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has confirmed that six people sustained injuries in Monday’s fire outbreak at Terminal 1 of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported that a fire broke out at the airport facility, prompting an emergency response and the temporary closure of the Lagos airfield.

Providing an update on the incident, FAAN said emergency response operations remain active, with coordinated firefighting, rescue and safety teams continuing containment and recovery efforts.

The authority disclosed that a crane was deployed to support rescue operations at the Control Tower, where 14 persons were initially trapped. All of them have now been safely rescued and fully evacuated from the facility, FAAN said.

According to the agency, six persons — three males and three females, were injured. All are said to be in stable condition.

One of the affected individuals has been transferred to the FAAN Headquarters Hospital for further medical evaluation and is also reported to be stable.

As an additional safety precaution, the sixth floor of the affected facility has been completely evacuated to support ongoing emergency operations and risk mitigation.

Preliminary findings from the Fire Service indicate that the fire originated from the server room on the first floor of Terminal 1.

FAAN highlighted that the fire within the departure hall is now largely under control, while responders continue close monitoring to prevent any spread to adjoining sections of the terminal.

In line with established safety protocols, the airspace remains temporarily closed.

Meanwhile, the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) is working to establish a temporary Control Tower to enable the safe and timely restoration of airport operations.

FAAN said all emergency procedures were promptly activated and that it continues to collaborate with relevant emergency and support agencies to safeguard lives, infrastructure and operational integrity.

READ ALSO: Lagos airfield temporarily shut after fire outbreak at MMIA

The authority said further verified updates would be communicated as more information becomes available.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that operations at an airfield at the international wing (Old Terminal) of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport were temporarily suspended following a fire outbreak on Monday.