Super Eagles coach Éric Chelle has praised his players’ strength of character and unity after Nigeria bounced back from a semi-final heartbreak to claim the bronze medal at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

Nigeria defeated Egypt 4–2 on penalties in Saturday’s third-place play-off at the Stade Mohammed V in Casablanca, following a goalless draw in regulation time. The win ensured the Super Eagles finished the tournament on the podium, extending their long-standing record of never losing an AFCON third-place match.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the match was tight and tense, with both teams cautious after painful semi-final exits. Nigeria had been eliminated by hosts Morocco on penalties in Rabat, while Egypt fell 1–0 to Senegal in Tangier.

Goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali emerged as Nigeria’s hero, saving two penalties in the shootout to seal victory. His calm performance crowned a disciplined display by the Super Eagles, who kept Egypt quiet for most of the game.

Reacting after the match, Chelle described the bronze-medal win as difficult but deeply satisfying, especially after the disappointment of missing out on the final.

“Being a coach is never easy. I felt disappointment before, but today I feel deep pride in these players,” Chelle said.

“They gave everything until exhaustion. I am proud to be the coach of the Nigerian national team.”

The Franco-Malian coach said the result was not accidental but the outcome of sustained work and belief within the squad.

“This achievement did not come by chance. It came from a full year of continuous work and belief,” he said.

Chelle also spoke about the challenge of managing a diverse group of players during a demanding tournament.

“Building a strong group is difficult. Managing personalities needs patience, and the players responded perfectly,” he noted.

Nigeria’s path to the bronze medal reflected growth across the tournament. The Super Eagles scored freely in earlier rounds, showed defensive discipline in the knockout stages and demonstrated mental strength in pressure moments, particularly in penalty shootouts.

According to Chelle, Saturday’s victory should be seen as part of a bigger picture rather than a one-off success.

“This is not a one-night story; it is part of a longer journey for the future of this team,” he said.

The coach added that the AFCON campaign also provided room for learning and tactical testing.

“We tried different ideas, some worked, some did not, but that is how teams grow,” he said.

Looking ahead, Chelle expressed optimism about the future of the Super Eagles, insisting that the experience gained in Morocco will serve the team well.

“This team has character, commitment and a strong future. We will build on this experience,” he added.

Nigeria’s bronze-medal finish offers a positive ending to their AFCON 2025 campaign and a solid foundation as the Super Eagles turn their focus to upcoming international challenges.