The Kano State Police Command announced on Sunday the arrest of three suspects in connection with the killing of a mother and her six children at Dorayi Charanchi Quarters within the state metropolis.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how the attack occurred on Saturday afternoon when unidentified assailants stormed the residence of one Haruna Bashir at 12:10 p.m., killing the seven victims.

The police spokesperson in the state, Haruna Kiyawa, a superintendent of police, confirmed the arrests in a statement. He said that the operation followed direct orders from the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, under the supervision of the Commissioner of Police, Kano, Ibrahim Bakori.

He said a team of crack operatives leveraged intelligence-led policing to apprehend the suspected masterminds.

Mr Kiyawa identified the suspects as: Umar Auwalu, 23, of Sabuwar Gandu Quarters, Kano; Isyaku Yakubu (alias ‘Chebe’), 40, of Sagagi Quarters, Kano; and Yakubu Abdulaziz (alias ‘Wawo’), 21, of Sabon Gida Sharada Quarters, Kano.

Mr Kiyawa said the suspects were apprehended during a targeted sting operation conducted between 10:00 p.m. on 17 January and 4:00 a.m. on 18 January, shortly after the incident was reported.

According to the police, one of the suspects is a nephew of the deceased woman. Investigators revealed that the group was also responsible for the gruesome murder of two housewives at Tudun Yola Quarters in November of last year.

“The leader of the syndicate, Umar Auwalu, a nephew to the deceased housewife, confessed to the crime and also admitted that the same syndicate has carried out a series of gruesome killings and attacks in the recent past, including the killing and burning of two housewives at Tudun Yola Quarters, Kano.”

Mr Kiyawa said during the arrests, police recovered several items linking the suspects to the crime scene, including four blood-stained cloths, two mobile phones belonging to the deceased, a cutlass and a club used in the attack.

The police also announced the recovery of an undisclosed amount of cash stolen from the residence.

Mr Kiyawa said the Command is still investigating the inciden.

“The Kano State Police Command commends the efforts of the police officers involved in the operation, as well as members of the public for their prayers, support, encouragement, and cooperation,” Mr Kiyawa said.

He further assured the public of the command’s commitment to bringing all perpetrators of violent crimes to justice.