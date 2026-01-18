After the heartbreak of Rabat and the cruel lottery of penalties against Morocco, the Super Eagles found resolve, character and just enough steel to close their AFCON 2025 campaign with dignity.

Against perennial rivals Egypt, Nigeria dug deep once more, grinding out a goalless 90 minutes before holding their nerve in a 4–2 penalty shootout victory to secure the tournament’s bronze medal.

It was not the grand finale Nigeria dreamed of when the competition began, but after the emotional toll of a semifinal defeat to the hosts, this third-place playoff became a test of mentality rather than flair.

Eric Chelle’s men passed that test, leaning on defensive discipline, tactical maturity, and a goalkeeper who once again rose to the occasion when it mattered most.

PREMIUM TIMES rates the performances of the Super Eagles players following their hard-earned win over Egypt.

The Starters

Goalkeeper

Stanley Nwabali – 9/10

Nigeria’s undisputed hero of the night. The Chippa United captain capped an outstanding AFCON campaign with another commanding display, staying sharp through long spells of Egyptian possession before delivering when the shootout arrived.

His penalty saves from Mo Salah and Omar Marmoush, the Egyptians’ best duo, swung momentum firmly Nigeria’s way and underlined why he has been one of the tournament’s standout goalkeepers.

Defenders

Bright Osayi-Samuel – 7.5/10

Relentless and aggressive down the right flank, Osayi-Samuel brought energy and bite to Nigeria’s defensive shape. His night ended prematurely due to a suspected hamstring injury, but his contribution before then was vital in keeping Egypt’s wide threats in check.

Semi Ajayi – 8/10

Another authoritative performance from the experienced centre-back. Ajayi marshalled the defence calmly, won his aerial duels, and showed composure in possession. His leadership at the back was crucial until injury forced him to withdraw late.

Igoh Ogbu – 7/10

Thrown into a high-pressure encounter, Ogbu responded with maturity. He read danger well, kept his positioning disciplined, and developed a solid understanding with Ajayi in central defence, rarely allowing Egypt clear routes through.

Bruno Onyemaechi – 8/10

Tasked with containing Mohamed Salah, Onyemaechi delivered a defensive masterclass. He limited the Liverpool star’s influence, stayed tight in one-on-one situations, and showed remarkable concentration throughout the game.

Midfield and Attack

Raphael Onyedika – 7.5/10

A noticeable step up from his outing against Morocco. Onyedika looked more assured in possession, recycled the ball efficiently, and offered defensive cover when Nigeria came under sustained pressure.

Fisayo Dele-Bashiru – 6.5/10

Endured a difficult moment in the shootout after missing Nigeria’s first penalty, but his overall performance should not be overlooked. He worked tirelessly, maintained tactical discipline, and contributed defensively across the pitch.

Samuel Chukwueze – 6.5/10

Lively in spells and direct when given space, Chukwueze offered flashes of attacking intent before being substituted in the second half. His end product was inconsistent, but he remained a threat whenever he isolated defenders.

Moses Simon – 7/10

Nigeria’s most consistent attacking outlet on the night. Simon stretched Egypt’s defence repeatedly and carried the ball with purpose, though his final delivery occasionally lacked the precision his buildup deserved.

Akor Adams – 7/10

Unfortunate not to find the scoresheet after having a goal ruled out. Adams stayed active, pressed defenders aggressively, and constantly looked to unsettle Egypt’s backline with his movement.

Paul Onuachu – 6/10

Struggled to impose himself in a fast-tempo contest. While he battled physically, the rhythm of the game bypassed him in the first half, prompting his substitution at the start of the second period.

The Substitutes

Ademola Lookman – 7/10

His introduction brought balance and composure to Nigeria’s attack. Lookman helped the Super Eagles retain possession higher up the pitch and offered a calmer decision-making presence in advanced areas.

Alex Iwobi – 6.5/10

Came on for the injured Osayi-Samuel and helped Nigeria settle during a tense closing stretch. His ball retention and positional awareness allowed the Super Eagles to dictate tempo from midfield.

Chidera Ejuke – N/A

Introduced late for Chukwueze, with limited minutes to influence proceedings.

Chidozie Awaziem – N/A

Entered in the closing stages to replace the injured Semi Ajayi, helping Nigeria see out the game with added defensive stability.

In the end, this was a night defined by resilience rather than spectacle. Nigeria may leave AFCON 2025 without the title they craved. Still, the bronze-medal finish, achieved through composure under pressure, offered a fitting response to semifinal heartbreak, and a reminder that even in disappointment, the Super Eagles remain a force built on resolve and belief.