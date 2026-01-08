The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has inaugurated its Constitutional Review Committee as part of efforts to deepen internal democracy.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the 22-member committee is chaired by Etigwe Uwa (SAN).

The National Chairman, David Mark, while inaugurating the committee on Thursday in Abuja, described the moment as a milestone toward institutional growth, democratic consolidation, cohesion, and governance.

Mr Mark, a former senate president, said that the party’s constitution serves as a moral compass and legal backbone, guided ideology, regulated processes, protected internal democracy, and required review to reflect realities.

He said that the review would strengthen existing principles and ensure clarity, fairness, inclusiveness, accountability, unity, credible dispute resolution, empowered members, and position ADC as a national alternative.

The ADC national chairman urged the committee members to work with open minds, consult widely, uphold party ideals, and prioritise collective interest throughout the assignment.

He charged the committee to consult widely, respect sound values, and deliver a constitution that would strengthen democracy, discipline, transparency, accountability, and confidence in party affairs.

The terms of reference, according to Mr Mark, included comprehensive constitutional review, alignment with global best practices, stronger internal democracy, and inclusive participation for women, youth, and persons with disabilities nationwide.

He added that the committee would review party structures, organs, primaries, congresses, discipline, sanctions, membership administration, dispute resolution mechanisms, and ensure efficiency, fairness, coordination, and credibility across all levels.

The chairman urged them to ensure compliance with Nigerian laws, consult stakeholders across zones, co-opt experts, and submit interim reports within 30 days.

Mr Mark, who urged diligence, patriotism, and wisdom, expressed confidence that their work would strengthen ADC’s foundation and future leadership aspirations.

In his acceptance speech, the chairman of the committee, Mr Uwa (SAN), thanked the party leadership for entrusting it with the assignment.

Mr Uwa assured of his members’ total commitment and pledged the deployment of mental and physical resources to deliver a forward-looking constitution that would support grassroots mobilisation and prevent party crises.

He pledged to reflect the expectations of fair-minded Nigerians to produce a constitution with magnetic appeal capable of attracting new members and strengthening confidence in the party

The committee promised speedy work, using physical and virtual engagements, and would consult widely with members to produce a workable, indigenous constitution that would enjoy acceptance across party and country.

