President Bola Tinubu has congratulated Zacch Adedeji, the Chairman of the Nigeria Revenue Service, on his birthday.

President Tinubu commends Dr Adedeji’s sterling leadership of the 83-year-old revenue agency, the introduction of fresh ideas, the adoption of global best practices, the automation of systems, and the upskilling of staff members for the greater good of the nation.

“I salute the NRS Chairman for his visionary and charismatic dedication in restructuring, aligning and managing the revenue profile of the country,” President Tinubu said via a statement by his Special Adviser on Information & Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, on Thursday.

“He recorded a historic achievement, meeting the budget targets in the Third Quarter of 2025, and stimulating the economy for prosperity.

“Zacch has also been instrumental in the adoption of the National Single Window, a transformative federal digital platform to streamline import and export processes, enhance transparency and reduce cargo clearance from 21 days to one week.”

Dr Adedeji previously served as a senior member of Procter & Gamble’s management team, as Commissioner of Finance for Oyo State, and as Executive Secretary of the National Sugar Development Council, where he established the National Sugar Institute.

He also served as Special Adviser to the President on Revenue before being appointed FIRS chairman in September 2023.

The President prays the Almighty God to grant the NRS Chairman more years of good health, wisdom and strength to keep serving the nation.