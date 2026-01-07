African Democratic Congress on Wednesday inaugurated its Membership, Revalidation, Mobilisation and Registration committee, launching nationwide registration of new members as part of efforts to strengthen structures and expand the party’s base.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the 20-member committee is chaired by Kashim Imam, with Aisha Yesufu as deputy chairman and Sekonte Davies serving as secretary.

While inaugurating the committee, ADC National Chairperson, David Mark, described the exercise as a major step toward repositioning the party for growth, unity, stronger cohesion and improved electoral competitiveness nationwide ahead.

He said the initiative underscored the party’s founding principles of justice, equity, accountability and people-centred governance, stressing that credible, verifiable membership data remained essential to legitimacy, relevance and national political success.

Mr Mark, a former senate president, explained that the committee, created by the NWC, would oversee nationwide revalidation, fresh registrations, grassroots mobilisation, data harmonisation and deployment of electronic and manual platforms to ensure transparency and documentation.

He added that new membership cards with state-specific security features would be introduced, urging committee members to act with integrity, fairness and inclusiveness while collaborating with state and local leaders nationwide.

Accepting the assignment, the committee chairperson, Mr Imam, pledged diligent and transparent service, describing the exercise as a turning point aimed at rebuilding the ADC into an inclusive, people-driven movement nationwide.

He said the committee had 30 days to submit its report, assuring members that work had begun immediately to mobilise and register Nigerians across cities, rural communities, deserts and creeks nationwide.

