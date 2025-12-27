President Bola Tinubu on Friday assured Nigerians that the ongoing recalibration of the country’s security architecture will soon begin to yield results that will gladden their hearts.

He spoke at a meeting with a delegation of the Christian Association of Nigeria, led by its President, Archbishop Daniel Okoh, at his Lagos residence.

President Tinubu said his administration is committed to establishing state and community police to change the country’s security narratives.

He called on CAN to work with his administration to achieve the nation’s collective aspirations, stating that some of the measures taken by his administration needed some time to mature.

“The mood of the nation is peaceful, although our ungoverned spaces are so large. The challenge is real, but we will surmount it. We are very religious. We are prayer warriors. We need your focus, vigilance, and cooperation.

“Community and State Police will be a reality once the National Assembly completes the required legislative inputs; military hardware is difficult to replace. It is expensive and not available off the shelf.

“Our orders for four attack helicopters from the United States of America will take some time to arrive.. We have approached Turkey for assistance.

The president, however, said that the delays were affecting public perception of the administration’s commitment to addressing the security challenges.

He said the government was not relenting in its efforts to return the nation to peace and prosperity, despite the guerrilla tactics of the bandits and insurgents.

Commenting on the recent abduction and release of school children in Niger and Kebbi states, President Tinubu called for vigilance on the part of all, adding that, “the rhetoric on how the children were released or what happened to the kidnappers is secondary; the end justifies the means.”

CAN President and delegation leader, Daniel Okoh, assured the president of their support.

“You are our President. The Church has no choice but to support you and your administration.”

He also acknowledged the organisation’s receipt of the palliatives, which are usually extended to them during any religious festival and even in the off-season.

Mr Okoh commended President Tinubu for his commitment and zeal in addressing the nation’s socio-economic and security challenges and urged him not to relent in his efforts.

“We acknowledge that the task before you is daunting, but we are assured of your sagacity. The Christian community is committed to ensuring that you succeed.

“Your commitment has closed the gap between the government and the Church. This has never happened before, and we are willing to work with you because we have seen genuine intentions,” he further said.

Mr Okoh, however, appealed to President Tinubu to always relate directly with the association’s representatives through its established structures in each of the 774 local governments of the country.

READ ALSO: Tinubu approved US airstrikes on terrorists in Sokoto but gave conditions Foreign Minister

He also requested the release of funds to the Christian Pilgrims’ Board to enable it to achieve its mandate.

Other members of the delegation included Vice President, CAN, Stephen Baba; President, Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria, Francis Oke; as well as representatives from the Organisation of African Instituted Churches (OAIC), the Catholic and Methodist blocks, and the CAN Chairman, Lagos State, Stephen Adegbite.

Bayo Onanuga

Special Adviser to the President

(Information & Strategy)