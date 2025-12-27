While football’s festive calendar rolls on across Europe and North America, two Nigerian internationals chose the Christmas season to reconnect with home in a more meaningful way, not with goals or trophies, but with generosity.

Taiwo Awoniyi and Esther Okoronkwo carried out separate but powerful acts of charity in Kwara and Abia states respectively, reinforcing the idea that legacy is built not only on the pitch, but in the lives touched away from it.

Their gestures, thousands of kilometres apart, spoke the same language, responsibility, gratitude and giving back.

Despite being based in England with Nottingham Forest, Awoniyi ensured his annual Christmas outreach reached home.

Through the Taiwo Awoniyi Foundation, scores of vulnerable families across Kwara State, particularly in Ilorin and surrounding communities, received essential food supplies to ease the burden of the festive period.

Although the Mainz-linked striker remained in England due to club commitments, the outreach reflected his deep-rooted bond with his home state and a philanthropic vision that has become a yearly tradition.

Speaking on behalf of the foundation, representative Suleiman Atunrase underlined the philosophy driving the initiative.

“Taiwo believes that success is only meaningful when it impacts others,” Mr Atunrase said.

“He understands the importance of this season, and his goal is simply to put a smile on people’s faces and ensure that every family can enjoy a decent meal this Christmas.”

The Christmas food drive forms part of a broader social mission by the Awoniyi Foundation, which has previously invested in education support, healthcare access and grassroots sports development across Nigeria.

Okoronkwo’s personal touch lights up Abia

In Abia State, Esther Okoronkwo took a more spontaneous, hands-on route.

The Super Falcons forward returned home quietly and surprised residents of Umuahia with direct cash gifts. In a video shared on social media on Christmas Day, Okoronkwo was seen stopping motorists, greeting traders and approaching pedestrians, before handing each recipient ₦200,000.

The reactions said everything: shock, tears, laughter and heartfelt gratitude. The video was simply captioned, “Merry Christmas.”

Her gesture crowned a remarkable year on the pitch. Okoronkwo was instrumental in Nigeria’s triumph at the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations, where she claimed the Woman of the Match award in the final and was later voted the Super Falcons’ Fans’ Player of the Tournament.

More than footballers

In different ways, Awoniyi and Okoronkwo reminded Nigerians that football success does not have to create distance from home.

One worked through a structured foundation, the other through personal presence. Both delivered something deeper than gifts, dignity, hope and the reassurance that success abroad can still echo loudly at home.

At a time when economic hardship continues to weigh heavily on many households, their Christmas acts stood as quiet but powerful statements: that giving back is not an obligation, but a choice, and one that defines true legacy.