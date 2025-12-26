…the link between security and development remains undeniable. The Speaker’s acknowledgment is a reminder that peace is deliberate, not accidental. Through leadership, coordination, and accountability, CP Moshood Jimoh has earned legislative praise for keeping Lagos stable. The expectation now is sustained progress, deeper reform, and the consolidation of public trust.

Legislative commendation of policing is rare in Nigeria. When it occurs, it is more than a ceremonial courtesy; it is a signal of institutional confidence — earned, not gifted. Such a moment unfolded at the Lagos State House of Assembly during the presentation of the 2026 Appropriation Bill, when the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Ajayi Obasa, publicly commended the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, CP Moshood Jimoh, for sustaining peace across the state and for providing consistent, real-time security briefings to the government.

The commendation stood out sharply in a session otherwise dominated by fiscal projections, governance priorities, and accountability debates. Yet, security rightly asserted itself as a central theme. In a state like Lagos, stability is the invisible architecture upon which development rests. Without peace, policies falter, investments hesitate, and economic ambition weakens.

In his remarks, the Speaker highlighted two defining features of CP Jimoh’s leadership. First s the relative calm that Lagos continues to enjoy despite mounting social pressures, political contestations, and periodic public agitations. Second is the quality and consistency of intelligence flowing from the Police Command to the state leadership. Daily security updates and timely briefings have replaced uncertainty with clarity, enabling informed decision-making at the highest levels of government.

Lagos presents Nigeria’s most complex security environment. Its vast commercial activity, continuous migration, dense residential settlements, and politically conscious youth population combine to create a landscape that demands far more than routine policing. Managing such a space requires foresight, coordination, and, above all, institutional trust. The Assembly’s commendation reflected recognition that CP Jimoh’s command understands — and has embraced — this broader responsibility.

Since assuming office, CP Jimoh has prioritised preventive, intelligence-led policing. Rather than waiting for crises to escalate before responding, the command has focused on early-warning systems, information gathering, and sustained stakeholder engagement. This proactive posture explains why potentially volatile situations have often been resolved quietly, without public disorder. In policing, the absence of crisis is often the most telling measure of success.

Equally notable is the strengthening relationship between the Police Command and other arms of government. The Speaker’s commendation underscored growing synergy between the legislature and law enforcement. Accurate and timely security intelligence empowers lawmakers to exercise informed oversight, reinforcing democratic governance, while reducing institutional friction.

The praise also speaks to internal professionalism within the command. Daily security reporting requires discipline, coordination, and accountability. In a system frequently criticised for opacity, such structured transparency deserves acknowledgement.

Still, commendation must never slide into complacency. Policing in Lagos continues to face serious challenges — from uneven public trust and isolated cases of misconduct to traffic management, response times in densely populated areas, and the protection of vulnerable communities. The Assembly’s praise should therefore be understood as encouragement, not final approval.

Indeed, CP Jimoh’s leadership presents an opportunity to deepen reform. Sustained peace must be matched with fairness. Intelligence-driven policing should translate into reduced street-level harassment and stronger citizen engagement. Professional reporting to government must reflect professional conduct on the streets. Lagosians want security, but they also expect dignity in how it is delivered.

The House of Assembly’s commendation sets a clear benchmark. It signals what the state values in policing: stability, reliable intelligence, and institutional cooperation. If these standards are sustained and expanded, public confidence in Lagos policing can grow stronger and more enduring.

As budget deliberations continue, the link between security and development remains undeniable. The Speaker’s acknowledgment is a reminder that peace is deliberate, not accidental. Through leadership, coordination, and accountability, CP Moshood Jimoh has earned legislative praise for keeping Lagos stable. The expectation now is sustained progress, deeper reform, and the consolidation of public trust.

Adebisi Adams Oyeshakin writes via [email protected].