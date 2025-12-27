The recent precision air strikes on terrorist enclaves in Sokoto State mark a significant milestone in the ongoing battle against terrorism in Nigeria and represent a shining example of fruitful international cooperation between our great nation and our longstanding ally, the United States of America. Under the visionary leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the Nigerian government has demonstrated unwavering commitment to safeguarding the lives and property of all citizens, irrespective of region, religion, or ethnicity. This successful operation, which targeted hideouts of ISIS affiliated militants in the northwest, underscores the effectiveness of strategic partnerships in addressing security challenges that transcend borders.

President Tinubu deserves immense commendation for fostering this close collaboration with the United States, a partnership built on mutual respect, shared intelligence, and a common goal of eradicating terrorism from our soil.

The strikes delivered decisive blows to terrorist camps, resulting in the elimination of multiple threats and disrupting their operational capabilities. This achievement not only weakens the enemies of peace but also sends a strong message that Nigeria will not tolerate any form of extremism or violence on its territory.

Moreover, I am full of confidence that this cooperation will continue and even deepen in the coming days, months, and years, because both nations recognize that peace and stability in Nigeria contribute to global security. The United States has proven once again to be a reliable ally, ready to stand shoulder to shoulder with Nigeria in times of need, and our government under President Tinubu has shown maturity and foresight in leveraging this alliance for the greater good of our people.

It is worth addressing some voices in the public discourse who have hastily claimed that these strikes were carried out unilaterally by the United States without the knowledge or consent of Nigerian authorities. Such suggestions are not only misleading but also undermine the sovereignty and proactive role of our government. The United States Department of War has explicitly confirmed that the operation was conducted in close coordination with Nigerian authorities and even expressed gratitude for the support and cooperation provided by our side. This clarification puts to rest any notion of unilateral action and highlights the transparent and consensual nature of the partnership.

Those commentators should exercise caution in spreading unverified narratives that could sow doubt or division at a time when unity is paramount. National security matters demand accuracy and responsibility in public commentary, rather than speculation that distracts from the real progress being made.

Furthermore, President Tinubu must be highly commended for his approach to this sensitive operation. He chose to work silently and effectively with our American allies without resorting to unnecessary propaganda or fanfare, recognizing that national security is a sacred duty that requires discretion and focus on results rather than headlines.

In an era where some leaders might seek to politicize or publicize every move for short term gain, President Tinubu prioritized the safety of Nigerians by allowing professionals to handle the intricacies of intelligence sharing, planning, and execution. This quiet diplomacy has yielded tangible outcomes, proving that true leadership is measured by actions, not announcements.

His decision to engage trusted allies like the United States in the fight against terrorism is not only strategic but also highly commendable. It reflects a deep understanding that no nation can combat global threats like ISIS in isolation and that alliances strengthen our resolve and capabilities.

This operation in Sokoto State is a testament to his administration’s Renewed Hope Agenda, which places security at the forefront of national renewal. By degrading terrorist enclaves, we are paving the way for safer communities, economic revival, and peaceful coexistence across the federation.

Let us note that the fight against terrorism is far from over. These terrorists have inflicted untold suffering on innocent Nigerians, displacing families, destroying livelihoods, and attempting to instil fear in our hearts. Yet operations like this remind us that progress is possible when we combine our efforts with international support.

More importantly, this success calls for collective responsibility. Terrorism thrives in environments of division, apathy, or political bickering, but it withers when confronted by a united front. I urge all Nigerians, irrespective of political affiliation, tribe, religion, or region, to join hands with the government in this noble cause. We must support our security forces, provide useful information to authorities, and reject any ideology of violence.

We do not have any other country to call our own. Nigeria is our shared heritage, our only home, and its security is the responsibility of every citizen, whether you support the ruling party or the opposition, whether you hail from the north, south, east, or west. We are all stakeholders in this nation’s future.

Let us set aside differences and rally behind efforts to make Nigeria safer for our children and generations yet unborn. Politicians, traditional leaders, religious figures, youth organizations, civil society groups, and ordinary citizens all have a role to play in promoting peace, vigilance, and development in vulnerable areas.

President Tinubu’s administration has shown that it is open to partnerships that deliver results, and we, the people, must reciprocate by offering our unwavering support. Imagine a Nigeria free from the shadow of terrorism, where farmers can tend their fields without fear, where children can go to school safely, where markets bustle with activity, and where communities thrive in harmony.

This vision is achievable if we remain united and committed. The Sokoto strikes are not just a military victory; they are a beacon of hope, signalling that with strong leadership, international cooperation, and national unity, we can overcome any adversity.

Let us build on this momentum, commend the government for its achievements, caution against divisive rhetoric, and pledge our collective resolve to a terrorist free Nigeria. Together, we will renew the hope, secure our future, and ensure that prosperity reaches every corner of this great nation.

God bless President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, God bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria, and God bless all efforts to keep our country safe and united.

*Dr Ijeomah Arodiogbu is the National Vice-Chairman (South-East) of the All Progressives Congress (APC).