The Joint Task Force Commander, Operation Delta Safe, Oladipo Fahad, has commended the resilience and dedication of troops deployed to protect oil installations in the Niger Delta region.

Mr Fahad, a rear admiral, gave the commendation during a special Christmas luncheon with personnel at the JTF headquarters in Bayelsa State.

According to him, the luncheon aimed at recognising the dedication and sacrifices of the troops in safeguarding lives and maintaining peace, particularly during the festive season.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the event witnessed the serving of Christmas meals to troops by the commander, and other dignitaries, which reinforced leadership’s closeness to the rank and file.

In his goodwill message, the commander reiterated the military’s commitment to improving the living standards and working conditions of personnel and their families.

“I want to pass the message of the Chief of Defence Staff; he extends warm regards for Christmas, and we must reflect the purpose of Christmas.

“He appreciated all our patriotism, resilience and support for the armed forces of Nigeria, despite all the challenges we are going through and all the challenges confronting the nation.

“Be steadfast, believe in the Nigeria project, it is vital to the source of our strength and the motivation of our troops.

“The cooperation and synergy between the military and the citizenry are indispensable to the attainment of sustainable peace and security.

“He urges us to continue to remain resolute in our constitutional mandate to defend the nation’s sovereignty, territorial integrity and democratic institutions,” he said.

He urged the troops to use the festive period to promote peace, tolerance and unity across ethnic religious and cultural lines.