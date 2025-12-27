An indigenous oil company operating in the Niger Delta, Moni Pulo Limited, has handed over a health centre, classroom blocks, water facilities, and other community projects to its host communities in Mbo Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State.

The projects were commissioned in Ibaka on 18 and l9 December 2025, in the presence of industry regulators, government officials, traditional rulers, and community leaders, under the Host Communities Development Trust (HCDT) framework of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA).

In her address at the ceremony, the Chairperson of Moni Pulo Limited, Seinye Lulu-Briggs, represented by the company’s General Manager, Ijeoma Emma-Nweye, said the commissioning of the projects under the Abana HCDT reflects “the tangible fruits of a new covenant of trust, collaboration, and sustainable development as envisioned by the landmark PIA.”

The projects include the rehabilitation of the civic centre in Ibaka, construction and renovation of classroom blocks in Enwang and Udesi, construction and furnishing of a Health Centre in Esuk Enwang, and boreholes and water treatment plants in Akai Udo, Abiakowo, and Akai Ebughu.

Ms Emma-Nweye said the civic centre is “more than a building; it is a hub for community dialogue and innovation, fostering social cohesion and collective progress,” while the classrooms are “sanctuaries of learning where the future leaders of Akwa Ibom and Nigeria will be nurtured.” She added that the water facilities “provide more than water; they provide the fundamental building block of life, health, and dignity.”

She stressed that the projects were community-driven. “These projects were chosen by you, implemented by you, and for you,” Ms Emma-Nweye told the people in the communities.

“Together, we are building a legacy that will outlast any barrel of oil.”

NUPRC urges communities to protect projects

The Port Harcourt Regional Director of the Nigeria Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), Pius Aladei, called on host communities to take ownership of the facilities handed over to them.

“Today, Moni Pulo and Abana HCDT have handed over these projects to you. It is your responsibility to safeguard them,” Mr Aladei said.

He warned against vandalism and neglect, stressing that sustainability would determine future interventions.

“We don’t want a situation where, when they’re doing a needs assessment next year, we hear that the borehole water has been vandalised, come back and do it. No, because we’ll not be making progress. By next year, they’ll be looking for other new things to do,” he added.

Mr Aladei said the successful delivery of the projects reflected a cordial relationship between the oil company and its host communities.

He described the interventions as “testimony to the fact that there’s a harmonious relationship between the youths, elders, and stakeholders of the community and oil company.”

Education commissioner praises intervention

The Akwa Ibom State Commissioner for Education, Ubong Umoh, represented by the Permanent Secretary, Rose Bassey, commended Moni Pulo Limited for complementing government efforts under Governor Umo Eno’s Arise Agenda.

“Education is not something that should be left for government alone. All hands are supposed to be on deck in educating our children,” Ms Bassey said.

Ms Bassey said she personally inspected the newly constructed classroom block in Enwang and expressed satisfaction with what she saw.

“I look at what has been provided, and I am impressed,” she said, noting that the company built and furnished a block of three classrooms.

She appealed to the community to protect the facilities from theft and vandalism and requested additional support from the company.

She specifically urged Moni Pulo to provide a borehole to service the toilets in the newly constructed classroom block.

Coastal communities with fishing heritage

Mbo is a coastal region of Akwa Ibom State, bordering the Atlantic Ocean and the Cross River estuary.

Its communities—including Ibaka, Enwang, Ebughu and Udesi—are largely fishing settlements, with livelihoods centred on artisanal fishing, fish processing and petty trading.

Despite hosting oil and gas infrastructure, the area has historically faced infrastructure deficits linked to its riverine terrain, making development interventions critical for social stability and economic resilience.

How the PIA reshaped host community development

The Abana HCDT is a product of the Petroleum Industry Act, 2021, which replaced the long-standing Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) model with a legally enforceable framework for the development of host communities.

Under Sections 234–257 of the PIA, oil and gas companies are mandated to establish HCDT for the benefit of communities where petroleum operations occur.

Specifically, Section 240(2) of the Act requires settlors to contribute three per cent of their annual operating expenditure from the preceding financial year to the Trust for community development.

The law also mandates oil companies to carry out needs assessments, develop Host Community Development Plans, and ensure that projects are community-driven, transparent, and sustainable.

Unlike CSR, which was discretionary, the HCDT framework creates statutory obligations, regulatory oversight by NUPRC, and direct community participation in project selection and execution.

With the commissioning of the eight projects, Moni Pulo and the Abana HCDT join a growing list of operators translating the PIA’s host community provisions from legislation into tangible development.