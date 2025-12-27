The 20th edition of the Carnival Calabar kicked off with a colourful cultural procession on Friday at the Millennium Park, turning the streets of the Cross River capital into a festival of rhythm, colours and national pride.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the ceremony featured representatives of the state’s 18 local government areas.

Ikechi Uko, organiser of the AKWAABA African Travel and Tourism Market, told NAN on the sidelines of the festivities that the entire carnival was deliberately designed to spotlight the rich traditions and cultural diversity of Cross River’s many tribes.

“Many confuse tradition with culture, but they are not the same. Tradition is the living practice, culture is the broader identity,” he said.

Mr Uko clarified that the ceremony, cultural carnival, that flagged off the carnival was the tradition.

He said the street carnival scheduled for 29 December was contemporary.

“The carnival is showcasing the culture of the people, but the cultural carnival today is the traditional carnival.

“This is the one they got from their parents. The one you’re going to see on the 29th is the one they created for themselves,” he said.

Mr Uko dismissed claims that the festival eroded the heritage of the people, adding that the carnival is showcasing the culture of the people today.

He described the street parade as a cosmopolitan festival that had become a platform for people to create and express their own identities.

NAN further reports that the train departed from the park, then routed through Edidem Usang Iso Road to the Rabanna Roundabout, where various groups showcased their culture and history to guests, dignitaries, and public officials.

The atmosphere was electrifying, with a mammoth crowd lining the streets.

It was also a family hangout – with children playing and dancing, and parents trying to keep them in check.

Traders were busy hawking snacks and street foods, while activities blared through the public address systems, as dancers thrilled the spectators.

One of the highlights was the contingent from Ikom Local Government Area, led by its chairperson, Mercy Nsor.

Groups from different states in the country, including Delta, Edo, Kebbi, Katsina, Rivers, Ebonyi, Niger, Nasarawa and Osun, also joined the procession.

The visiting groups also showcased their various cultures through food, music, dance and costumes.

As the sun set, the procession ended at about 8.00 p.m., and thereafter activities shifted from Rabanna to the U.J. Esuene Stadium for the final event of the day.