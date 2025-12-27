Nollywood filmmakers and actors have levelled allegations of unfair screening practices by cinema operators, as several producers accuse cinemas of deliberately undermining their December releases through deceptive ticketing, unfavourable showtimes and biased promotion.

Several filmmakers made these allegations amid the recent December releases, which often enjoy high cinema patronage among Nigerians as December remains Nollywood’s most lucrative theatrical window,

Some of the recent releases include ‘Behind the Scene’, ‘Over Sabi Aunty’, ‘A Very Dirty Christmas’, and ‘Colour of Fire’, all competing at cinemas nationwide.

Producers raise alarm over screening practices

Filmmaker Niyi Akinmolayan accused some Nigerian cinemas of sabotaging new releases.

In an Instagram post on Friday, the producer warned that he would expose cinemas allegedly frustrating the theatrical run of his film ‘Colours of Fire’ if the situation were not immediately addressed.

Mr Akinmolayan accused certain cinemas of advertising the film on their websites, selling tickets to audiences, but failing to screen the movie upon arrival of the ticket holders. He described the practice as deceptive and exploitative.

“If by the end of the day, you don’t fix up, I am going to name all the cinemas that have Colours of Fire on their website, collect money from people who are refusing to show them the film,” he wrote.

He added that he had already identified three cinemas involved in the alleged misconduct, threatening to publish the names of the cinemas and their managers if the issue persisted.

Toyin Abraham alleges diversion of audiences.

Actress and filmmaker Toyin Abraham lamented similar concerns during an Instagram Live session, alleging that her new film, ‘Oversabi Aunty’, was being deliberately sidelined in some cinemas.

“I am not making money. They sell another ticket to people and take them to my movie hall,” she said, claiming that cinema personnel were misleading customers by declaring her film “sold out” and redirecting them to other movies.

Ms Abraham further alleged that ‘Oversabi Aunty’ was assigned unfavourable screening times, such as early morning slots, which she said were commercially damaging.

“A 10 a.m. showtime — how do you expect it to sell?” She asked.

She also suggested that some industry insiders were reluctant to speak out due to fear of intimidation. “I have a lot of evidence. Some people cannot come out because they are afraid of bullies,” she said.

Ini Edo and IK Ogbonna share similar experiences

Producer and actress Ini Edo also shared clips on Instagram showing moviegoers complaining about what they described as cinema misconduct, including difficulty accessing screenings of ‘A Very Dirty Christmas.’

On X, Ms Edo described the experience as “exhausting,” particularly as a first-time producer.

“As a first-timer, I learned on the go with humility and commitment, yet faced intentional frustration despite the sacrifice and investment poured into this project,” she wrote.

She later appealed to audiences to name cinemas where they encountered difficulties watching the film.

Also, actor IK Ogbonna accused some cinemas and producers of unfair practices following the release of ‘A Very Dirty Christmas’, produced by Ini Edo and directed by Akay Mason.

In an Instagram post on Friday, he described what he called “politics” within the cinema space, alleging repeated changes to screening times, removal from schedules and poor viewing conditions.

“We’ve poured our heart, soul, and countless hours into bringing A Very Dirty Christmas to the big screen, and it’s unacceptable that we’ve encountered these manipulative tactics,” he wrote.

Mr Ogbonna further claimed that air conditioning was deliberately turned off in halls where the film was screening and that cinema staff discouraged customers from purchasing tickets for certain movies.

“This kind of bias is unacceptable,” he said, warning that such practices harm both producers and the wider industry.

Beyond cinema-related disputes, ‘A Very Dirty Christmas’ has also drawn criticism from the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), which described the film’s title as offensive and questioned the use of the word ‘dirty’ in reference to Christmas.

Responding, Ms Edo said the title was not intended to insult Christianity or the festive season, urging regulators and the public not to withdraw the film from cinemas. She maintained that the film’s content does not attack the Christian faith.

A pattern of grievances

The latest complaints add to a growing list of grievances Nollywood professionals have raised against cinema operators in recent years.

In 2024, actress Mercy Aigbe alleged that some cinemas discouraged audiences from watching her film ‘Thin Line’.

Actor Femi Branch has also accused cinema staff of wearing merchandise to promote specific films, a practice critics say undermines neutrality.

Former BBNaija housemate Pere Egbi similarly claimed he lost over N150 million due to what he described as unfair practices and favouritism within cinema halls.

Industry pushback

However, cinema operators have previously rejected such allegations.

Patrick Lee, former chairman of the Cinema Exhibitors Association of Nigeria (CEAN), has argued that it is not in cinemas’ commercial interest to sabotage films.

According to him, cinemas prioritise high-performing titles to maximise revenue, allocating screens and showtimes based on audience demand rather than personal bias.