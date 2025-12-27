Towering in influence, Mr Nwaoboshi’s imprint on Delta politics and governance will endure for generations. Through party organisation, grassroots mobilisation, and strategic engagements, he earned the revered sobriquet of the “Oracle of Politics” — a testament to his foresight, insight, and mastery of political strategy.

Friday, 19 December was indeed a black day for Delta State. One of its most recurrent political stars suddenly dimmed and succumbed to mortality. The passing of Senator Peter Onyelukachukwu Nwaoboshi — who represented Delta North in the Red Chamber from 2015 to 2023 — sent shockwaves across Anioma land, Delta North, and the National Assembly.

His exit came like lightning. It was sudden, blinding, without warning and no visible illness. It was akin to an ecliptic departure in the middle of an animating egwu-ota. And so there was no time for star gazers to read omens, no space for palmists and political soothsayers to predict an impending departure or a rebound from protracted illness. Indeed, Peter Nwaoboshi, the famed Oracle of Delta Politics, the Agu (Lion) of Ibusa, took his final bow from planet earth in a nimble fashion.

In utter bewilderment and freezing shock over the brisk departure of their illustrious son, the Nwaoboshi family of Ibusa, Oshimili North local government area, turned to the new and disarming sheriff of Delta politics and governance — Sheriff Francis Orohwedor Oborevwori, the fifth democratically elected governor of Delta State.

Amid overwhelming grief and disbelief, Governor Oborevwori, firmly in the saddle of Delta affairs, stomached his anguish at the loss of a political chess grandmaster and issued a sobering condolence message to Anioma people, Delta State, and Nigeria. That message subtly but unmistakably signposted the official announcement of the demise of one of Delta’s most enduring political figures and the longest-serving ruling party chairman in the state’s history.

At the time of his death, Mr Nwaoboshi, renowned for his political sagacity, was a ranking member of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). The juggernaut embodied tenacity, grassroots strength, strategic planning, teamwork, and loyalty — attributes that defined his long political journey.

That Mr Nwaoboshi was synonymous with Delta politics was evident in the manner his passing reverberated across the state. He was a constant presence — an iroko whose shade covered Delta North politics for decades.

A two-time chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Delta State, Peter Nwaoboshi was a consummate politician, shrewd team player, and unwavering advocate of Delta unity. His political apprenticeship began nearly five decades ago as a youth activist with the late Senator Nosike Ikpo of Anioma in the Second Republic. At the height of his career, he was a dreaded political spin doctor — calculating, influential, and deeply connected.

His fingerprints were unmistakably present in the emergence of Chief James Ibori, Dr Emmanuel Uduaghan, and former Senator Ifeanyi Okowa as governors of Delta State — an unbroken political succession that spanned over 24 years.

Towering in influence, Mr Nwaoboshi’s imprint on Delta politics and governance will endure for generations. Through party organisation, grassroots mobilisation, and strategic engagements, he earned the revered sobriquet of the “Oracle of Politics” — a testament to his foresight, insight, and mastery of political strategy.

Particularly noteworthy was his tenure in the National Assembly, where he chaired the Senate Committee on Niger Delta Affairs. In that role, he leveraged his influence to attract critical interventions and development projects to the Niger Delta region, with special attention to Delta State. His legislative advocacy contributed meaningfully to infrastructure development and the welfare of the people.

The vacuum created by his death will be deeply felt. He was a repository of experience, wise counsel, political networking, and stabilising influence — assets that are not easily replaced.

Prior to his service as a senator, Mr Nwaoboshi served as political adviser to former Governor James Ibori and later as Delta State Commissioner for Agriculture and Special Duties between 2000 and 2006. From 2008 to 2014, he was an influential state chairman of the PDP. He resigned as party chairman to contest for the Delta North Senate seat vacated by Dr Ifeanyi Okowa who became governor in 2015. Mr Nwaoboshi’s bold move to the National Assembly further elevated his political stature from the state to the federal level.

Yet, the final years of the oracle’s life were marked by visible travails and trials. He appeared to have slipped from the inner circle of Delta’s power constellation — a space he had occupied comfortably for over two decades. That gradual isolation from familiar political circuits may have weighed heavily on him before his sudden passing.

To many in his indigenous Delta North, Mr Nwaoboshi was a complex figure — admired by some, critiqued by others. While he held immense power and opportunity, his scorecard in terms of direct constituency impact was often viewed as underwhelming, especially considering his influential chairmanship of the Senate Committee on Niger Delta Affairs and the NDDC.

Yet, history is rarely kind to simple verdicts. Peter Nwaoboshi lived as he played politics — boldly, strategically, and unapologetically. And like the master drummer who exits the arena after the final egwu-ọta dance, he leaves behind echoes that will linger long after the drums have gone silent.

Nosike Ogbuenyi, a veteran political journalist and former spokesperson for the FCT Minister, writes for PREMIUM TIMES. He can be reached through [email protected]