Nicholas Ukachukwu, the candidate representing the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the Saturday gubernatorial poll in Anambra State, has lost the election in his Local Government Area (LGA) to Charles Soludo, its rival from the ruling All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA).

Mr Ukachukwu, who earlier in the day triumphed at his polling unit at Ward 2, Umudiala Village in Osumenyi, Nnewi South LGA, took the second spot, scoring 9,281 votes, according to the results monitored by PREMIUM TIMES.

That compares to the 17,286 votes recorded by Mr Soludo, who is contesting to secure a second term in office as the governor of the state.

Paul Chukwuma, the contender from the Young Progressive Party, came third with 567 votes.

In all, sixteen candidates are in the race.

Nnewi South LGA registered 102,907 voters for the election, out of which 27,937 or 27.1 per cent ended up participating.

The total number of valid votes was 27,400, while rejected votes were 532. Total votes cast stood at 27,932.