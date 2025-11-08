The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) says its operatives arrested three suspected vote buyers during Saturday’s governorship election in Anambra State.

In a statement released on Saturday night, the EFCC stated that the arrested suspects would be charged in court upon the conclusion of the investigations.

The anti-graft agency identified the arrested suspects as Emeka Ilokasia, Loretta Nwachuwu and Chuwudi Emuka.

It stated that while Mr Ilokasia was arrested at Ward 2, Njikoka Local Government Area, Ms Nwachukwu was picked up at Polling Unit 008, Ward 2, in Awkuzu, Oyi Local Government Area of the state.

The third suspect, Mr Emuka, was arrested at Umunachi village, Dukonukofia Local Government Area.

“All the suspects were arrested while participating in the governorship election held on Saturday, November 8, 2025,” EFCC said in the statement.

Background

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported that there were widespread cases of vote buying across various polling units during Saturday’s governorship election in Anambra State.

Also, many of the governorship candidates and supporters have separately made allegations of vote-buying in various local government areas of the state.

Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra State, who is also the APGA candidate in the election, alleged “massive vote buying” during the poll.

Meanwhile, this newspaper reports that voting has since ended, while results are being received from the polling units.

Collation of results from the 21 local government areas of the state is expected to begin on Saturday night.